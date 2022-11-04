Read full article on original website
WIFR
Road closures to begin this week on Broadway, 20th Street in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city’s Water Division will begin work this week in Rockford. Starting Tuesday, November 8, manhole repairs will begin in the 3400 block of Broadway and the 2000 block of 20th Street. Broadway will be reduced to one between Eastgate Pkwy and Ohio Pkwy for...
WIFR
Pedestrian bridge repairs begin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage. The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for...
WIFR
Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
WIFR
Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Update on the Street Sweeping Operations in Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Earlier Today
WIFR
Freeport gets Home Rule
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a long awaited decision, Home Rule in Freeport is here to stay which allows community members the ability to keep control over their own city. A census was released in October 2021, where it was discovered that Freeport’s population had dropped below 20,000 people. This meant that Home Rule was put into question and could have taken away community members right to their own city. But with more than 4,300 votes saying ‘yes’ to Home Rule, the communities worry can now be eased.
Fire damages I. Spinello Locksmiths building on Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a building that once housed I. Spinello Locksmiths, on Monday afternoon. The Rockford Fire Department was summoned to 2212 Charles Street, around 1 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the building. Fire crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim in Rockford, Still Developing…
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : 1 Person Arrested, After Allegedly Setting The Courthouse on Fire in Downtown Rockford
Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
WIFR
Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to replace Bill Hintz who’s wrapping up a seven-month jail sentence for stealing thousands of dollars from the county, the dead and their families. Jennifer Muraski has been interim coroner since August. Muraski has 27 years of experience in the mortuary business.
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business
Rockford man charged with setting fire to Winnebago County Courthouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Larry Lee Wilkins, 25, has been arrested and charged with arson at the Winnebago County Courthouse on Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters first responded to the complex at 403 Elm Street at 10:44 p.m. Saturday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the flames started in a storage room […]
MyStateline.com
Mom still waiting for justice in son's Freeport shooting death
The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting …. The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the...
Rockford teens arrested in stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
