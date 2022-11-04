ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a long awaited decision, Home Rule in Freeport is here to stay which allows community members the ability to keep control over their own city. A census was released in October 2021, where it was discovered that Freeport’s population had dropped below 20,000 people. This meant that Home Rule was put into question and could have taken away community members right to their own city. But with more than 4,300 votes saying ‘yes’ to Home Rule, the communities worry can now be eased.

FREEPORT, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO