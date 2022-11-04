ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Pedestrian bridge repairs begin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ice Hogs fans and anyone enjoying downtown entertainment will soon have a brand new bridge connecting the BMO Center and the adjacent Concourse Parking Garage. The work that began Monday may temporarily close traffic on South Church Street in Rockford, so be sure to watch for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Fire causes Winnebago Co. Courthouse to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire Saturday at the Winnebago County Courthouse put a halt to operations for the time being. The Winnebago County Courthouse, located at 400 West State St. in Rockford, will remain closed Tuesday. Details about the fire have not been disclosed, but in-person court appearances are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged in two church fires on East State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal grand jury officially charged a 27-year-old man Tuesday for a string of church fires last month. Marzavious Thomas, 27, of Rockford faces two counts of arson in a pair of church fires on East State Street. He faces a maximum of 20 years for...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Update on the Street Sweeping Operations in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport gets Home Rule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a long awaited decision, Home Rule in Freeport is here to stay which allows community members the ability to keep control over their own city. A census was released in October 2021, where it was discovered that Freeport’s population had dropped below 20,000 people. This meant that Home Rule was put into question and could have taken away community members right to their own city. But with more than 4,300 votes saying ‘yes’ to Home Rule, the communities worry can now be eased.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim in Rockford, Still Developing…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford approves Barber Colman zoning changes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. City council members unanimously agreed Monday night to make zoning changes for the project. The City has owned the former industrial site for 20 years. A purchase agreement is in place with Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Company. A […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Muraski wins Winnebago Co. Coroner

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The race to replace Bill Hintz who’s wrapping up a seven-month jail sentence for stealing thousands of dollars from the county, the dead and their families. Jennifer Muraski has been interim coroner since August. Muraski has 27 years of experience in the mortuary business.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Armed Robbery At A Local Business

MyStateline.com

Mom still waiting for justice in son's Freeport shooting death

The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the streets of Freeport last year is still waiting for justice to be served. Mom still waiting for justice in son’s Freeport shooting …. The mother of a 32-year-old man who fell victim to gunfire on the...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teens arrested in stolen car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St. “Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell […]
ROCKFORD, IL

