ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy gets approval

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is getting some additional funding through the Renewal Levy that was voted in favor. Officials say that the levy in Wood County will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Schools Levy voted down for ninth time since 1990

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre City Schools Levy was on the ballot during the midterms. It would give the school district a little more than $22 million from the state of Ohio. And would have been used to address buildings in the school district to be more up to...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Ritter

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Anna Ritter, a sophomore from Marietta, Ohio, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a sophomore volleyball player for the Marietta Tigers, Anna added some titles next to her name including O.V.A.C. 5A Player of the Year, 1st team All District 13 and All Ohio Honorable Mention Division 2.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount. Kameron was joined...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia

Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Helen was born November 16, 1923, in Parkersburg, WV, to Clyde William and Flossie Meryl (Sinclair) Sams. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and went on to hold various job titles and positions throughout her career, including working in a box factory, a shoe factory, an airplane factory, selling Avon, and working at Union Trust Bank in Baltimore, MD before settling down to work at Williamstown Bank in Williamstown, WV. It was from here that she retired in 1993 after 25 years, concluding her professional career.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hurst, Barbara Anne

Barbara Anne Hurst, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 7th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 27, 1945, a daughter to the late Thomas Woodrow “Chopper” Jack and Ruth Payne Jack Richards. She was one of the founding members of the Ritchie County Emergency Squad, Pennsboro Division, a graduate of Pennsboro High School, member of SPBC and GFWC South Parkersburg Women’s Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Camden Clark Medical Center Auxiliary.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoye, Gary William

Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy