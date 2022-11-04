Read full article on original website
Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 500 students gathered in the Mineral Wells Elementary school parking lot to hold a parade for veterans. Many veterans drove through the lot to be honored for the freedom they have given Americans. Nancy Carpenter’s father was a WWII veteran and lead the parade through...
WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at Blennerhassett Hotel from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare. All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income. If you come to the event and decide to sign up from now until December 15 you will have healthcare...
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy gets approval
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is getting some additional funding through the Renewal Levy that was voted in favor. Officials say that the levy in Wood County will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.
Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of...
Belpre City Schools Levy voted down for ninth time since 1990
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre City Schools Levy was on the ballot during the midterms. It would give the school district a little more than $22 million from the state of Ohio. And would have been used to address buildings in the school district to be more up to...
Student Athlete of the Week: Anna Ritter
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Anna Ritter, a sophomore from Marietta, Ohio, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a sophomore volleyball player for the Marietta Tigers, Anna added some titles next to her name including O.V.A.C. 5A Player of the Year, 1st team All District 13 and All Ohio Honorable Mention Division 2.
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot. The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings. People against the levy are saying that they will be...
Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor. Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor. Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that...
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 112th home in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 112th time Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the MOV. Today Megan Gorham was the recipient of the 112th home. Megan and her daughters Kaylynn and Kendra are more than excited to finally be able to own a home and have space. “There...
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another. It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community. District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.
Unofficial results are in: James Colombo re-elected to Wood County Commission
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many candidates were at the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday night, waiting for the results of the 2022 Midterm Election. Incumbent James Colombo was one of those awaiting the results. Colombo was running for re-election for the Wood County Commission. Republican Colombo was running against democrat Simon...
Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia. Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount. Kameron was joined...
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia
Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Helen was born November 16, 1923, in Parkersburg, WV, to Clyde William and Flossie Meryl (Sinclair) Sams. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and went on to hold various job titles and positions throughout her career, including working in a box factory, a shoe factory, an airplane factory, selling Avon, and working at Union Trust Bank in Baltimore, MD before settling down to work at Williamstown Bank in Williamstown, WV. It was from here that she retired in 1993 after 25 years, concluding her professional career.
Downtown PKB receives grant to help signage costs in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are a small business owner in Downtown Parkersburg and you are looking for a new sign for your business. Downtown PKB has received funding to help you. The company will provide a 50% match up to $500 per sign. You are only limited to...
Obituary: Hurst, Barbara Anne
Barbara Anne Hurst, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 7th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 27, 1945, a daughter to the late Thomas Woodrow “Chopper” Jack and Ruth Payne Jack Richards. She was one of the founding members of the Ritchie County Emergency Squad, Pennsboro Division, a graduate of Pennsboro High School, member of SPBC and GFWC South Parkersburg Women’s Club. She was also a lifetime member of the Camden Clark Medical Center Auxiliary.
National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report following the fatal plane crash in Marietta, Ohio, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The plane crash took the lives of Eric Seevers of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford of Orient, Ohio. According to the report, the...
Obituary: Hoye, Gary William
Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson
Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the...
