Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98. Helen was born November 16, 1923, in Parkersburg, WV, to Clyde William and Flossie Meryl (Sinclair) Sams. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and went on to hold various job titles and positions throughout her career, including working in a box factory, a shoe factory, an airplane factory, selling Avon, and working at Union Trust Bank in Baltimore, MD before settling down to work at Williamstown Bank in Williamstown, WV. It was from here that she retired in 1993 after 25 years, concluding her professional career.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO