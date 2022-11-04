Preston County road to experience closures for paving
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston County Route 78, Green Valley Road, began daytime closures on Friday morning for paving work.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said in a press release that the daytime closures, which will start at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., will pick back up starting on Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.Close
There will be a total road closure during the days that paving work is underway, including for emergency services and buses.
According to the WVDOH, West Virginia 72 and County Route 76, Birch Root Road will serve as alternate routes.Preston County Sobriety Checkpoint planned for November
Drivers are asked by the Division of Highways to allow additional time for their commute and noted that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
