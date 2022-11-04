ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County road to experience closures for paving

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUbc0_0iyvEnXh00

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Preston County Route 78, Green Valley Road, began daytime closures on Friday morning for paving work.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said in a press release that the daytime closures, which will start at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m., will pick back up starting on Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

There will be a total road closure during the days that paving work is underway, including for emergency services and buses.

According to the WVDOH, West Virginia 72 and County Route 76, Birch Root Road will serve as alternate routes.

Preston County Sobriety Checkpoint planned for November

Drivers are asked by the Division of Highways to allow additional time for their commute and noted that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. I-79 south remains closed. Traffic is being detoured around the accident. The roadway is expected to be closed for several more hours. A tractor-trailer crash southbound on I-79 in Marion County has shut down the roadway. The crash was reported...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Lane reduction on Bridge Street

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department is advising commuters to plan ahead for a state bridge inspection project this week on Bridge Street between Greene and Ridgley Streets. Bridge Street, between Greene Street and Ridgeley will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times between 11/7/22 & 11/9/22, to permit the bridge to be inspected by a contractor for the Maryland Department of Transportation. A flagging operation will be in effect between 8am – 5pm to reduce the bridge to one lane. Traffic patterns are expected to be returned to normal at 5pm on Wednesday, 11/9/22. Residents are The post Traffic Alert: Lane reduction on Bridge Street appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s not the $2 billion prize everyone’s talking about, but a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Monongalia County. The West Virginia Lottery says a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Par Mar Oil on Kingwood Pike. The holder of the ticket is encouraged...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy