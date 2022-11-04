ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay Chorale presents ‘Sing Joy’ Dec. 16

BAY CITY, MI — Bay Chorale presents “Sing Joy” Friday, Dec. 16, at the historic State Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of joyful Christmas music to put audience members in the holiday mood, according to a Bay Chorale news release. The Bay Chorale is under...
BAY CITY, MI
1077 WRKR

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich

Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?

We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Find unique gifts at the 2022 Holidays in the Heart of the City Makers Market

SAGINAW, MI — Shoppers can find unique gifts and handmade items at Saginaw’s upcoming Holidays in the Heart of the City Makers Market. The Holidays in the Heart of the City Maker’s Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw. It’s one of many events happening during Holidays in the Heart of the City across downtown and Old Town Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat

BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race

FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
firefighternation.com

Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight

A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy