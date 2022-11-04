Read full article on original website
LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Flint Local 432 DJ and firefighter to host food giveaway on Thanksgiving
FLINT, MI -- Those in need can stop by Flint Local 432 in the city’s downtown area on Thanksgiving to enjoy a free meal. DJ Nizo, and his partner, Rahshemeer Neal, are hosting the “Nizo and Neal’s hot meal giveaway,” to assist their community. DJ Nizo,...
Bay Chorale presents ‘Sing Joy’ Dec. 16
BAY CITY, MI — Bay Chorale presents “Sing Joy” Friday, Dec. 16, at the historic State Theatre. The concert will feature a variety of joyful Christmas music to put audience members in the holiday mood, according to a Bay Chorale news release. The Bay Chorale is under...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
What to know about Dexter football’s regional final matchup with Midland
Only one Ann Arbor-area football team remains in the Michigan high school postseason. Dexter secured its first-ever district championship with a 24-7 win over South Lyon last week. Now, the Dreadnaughts will try for another first when they host Midland in the Division 2 regional final at Al Ritt Stadium.
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
See Saginaw-area football playoff brackets, schedule for third round of playoffs
Five Saginaw-area teams remain alive in the Michigan high school football playoffs, as teams head into the regional finals/quarterfinals. One Saginaw-area team, Merrill, will travel to Munising for an 8-Player Division 1 semifinal game. If the Vandals win, they advance to the state championship game at Northern Michigan University. Check...
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Even with ‘what ifs,’ Charles Rogers leads Saginaw Hall of Fame Class of 2022
SAGINAW, MI – All of Charles Rogers’ accomplishments, accolades and attributes were paraded and lauded Sunday at the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Banquet. But just about every plaudit seemed to have an asterisk or a question mark, with those closest to the former Saginaw...
Halo burger creates the ultimate Midwest sandwich
Flint-based Halo Burger has teamed up with social media influencer Taylor Dustin, known as the Wandering Michigander, to create "the ultimate Midwest sandwich. It features Wisconsin cheese curds, cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and ranch on top of a 100% fresh quarter-pound patty. Called the Wandering Michigander Burger, it’s available now through year-end at all Halo Burger restaurants. Dustin travels the state and posts on social media about her travels. ...
Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
Find unique gifts at the 2022 Holidays in the Heart of the City Makers Market
SAGINAW, MI — Shoppers can find unique gifts and handmade items at Saginaw’s upcoming Holidays in the Heart of the City Makers Market. The Holidays in the Heart of the City Maker’s Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. in downtown Saginaw. It’s one of many events happening during Holidays in the Heart of the City across downtown and Old Town Saginaw.
State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
No results in yet for Flint Board of Education race
FLINT, MI -- Voters anticipating the results of a pivotal Flint Board of Education race in the Nov. 8 election may have to wait until the morning to see the results. As of midnight, the city of Flint had not reported any precincts to the Genesee County Clerk to update the unofficial results.
Ruth Johnson projected to return to Michigan Senate from Holly area
HOLLY, MI -- Incumbent state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, will remain in the state Legislature after defeating Democrat Theresa J. Fougnie on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. With 96% of votes counted in the new Senate District 24, Johnson has collected 67.5% of the ballots cast with...
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
Christmas movie filmed in Holly holds red carpet premiere: How to view the movie
HOLLY, MI - Tis the holiday movie season and this film shot in Michigan has everything a family Christmas movie should have and then some, including a reindeer, horses, original Christmas music and Santa Claus, himself. Hundreds of people celebrated Christmas a couple of months early last night at the...
Second attempt at Saginaw ISD special education millage on track to pass
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI—In August, a millage looking to provide additional funding to schools within the Saginaw Intermediate School District failed by 1,200 votes. A breakdown of that race saw 38,746 Saginaw County voters split with 18,784 in favor; 19,962 opposed. Three months after that failure on the primary ballot,...
Flint (MI) Firefighter Charges Chief Is Lying as Fatal Fire Fuels Political/Racial Fight
A Flint firefighter embroiled in a controversy over a fire that killed two children says the department’s chief is lying about the events that took place during the fire. Two firefighters were suspended after they failed to find two children in a second floor bedroom in a house fire in May. One has since resigned and the other was disciplined.
