ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 2

April Anderson
4d ago

REMEMBER, these are the kids, this is the school that did NOT want police. They hate them and kicked them off their campus only to use security guards. They say the cops are racist and that they didn’t want them & that they don’t do anything anyway. I’m laughing at their ignorance. This is our front row seat to karma. My question is WHY SHOULD THE REST OF THE CITY BE DOWN ON THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODS so that they can go babysit these brats? I say make a public apology!Now the karma police are showing up at their door and they are crying.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mother Jones

In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota Untold: The Unwanted – Lessons from the Gateway

(FOX 9) - Panic over downtown crime. Demolition of homeless encampments. Civic leaders worried about businesses fleeing the city. Welcome to the City of Minneapolis in 2022. But it also feels a lot like 1958. Sixty years ago, Minneapolis found itself in an existential crisis over the homeless problem of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Man Accused Of Attacking His Kid’s Soccer Coach

It's always disheartening to hear about adults setting these bad examples for their kids. Coaches are constantly dealing with the wrath of parents. This story, as reported by fox9.com, is a bit different than the usual story of "My kid doesn't get to play enough" or "You should be doing things this was, etc.".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit axes more routes as it tries to entice hundreds of new drivers

MINNEAPOLIS – It may soon take you a bit longer to get where you want to go in the Twin Cities.Metro Transit tells WCCO they are reducing more routes, and the timing for the cut couldn't be worse.Ambrose Younge is new to the job of driving a bus, but cruising right along."This my home on wheels for the time that I'm in possession of it, so welcome in, have a seat," Younge said.The former banker was a victim of COVID cutbacks, so the busy father took the opportunity to completely switch gears."I'll be home by 5, the kids get home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Famous actors, virtual reality, and delicious snacks are available at these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Twin Cities Con:. Minneapolis Convention Center. November 11-13 One day passes beginning at $20. This convention highlights comics, toys, TV, film,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

What to do if you encounter misconduct, intimidation or other problems at the polls

MINNEAPOLIS – The federal government will be keeping a close eye on several of Minnesota's polling places. Minneapolis, Hennepin County and Ramsey County are included in a list of 64 jurisdictions the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring on Election Day.The DOJ says it does this regularly to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed.  If you see someone breaking the law or encounter another problem at the polls, you can report it.  You will have to fill out a complaint form from the state and include the law you think was violated. Then you'll need to get the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy