April Anderson
4d ago
REMEMBER, these are the kids, this is the school that did NOT want police. They hate them and kicked them off their campus only to use security guards. They say the cops are racist and that they didn’t want them & that they don’t do anything anyway. I’m laughing at their ignorance. This is our front row seat to karma. My question is WHY SHOULD THE REST OF THE CITY BE DOWN ON THE NUMBER OF OFFICERS IN THEIR NEIGHBORHOODS so that they can go babysit these brats? I say make a public apology!Now the karma police are showing up at their door and they are crying.
3
