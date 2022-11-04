ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown apartment complex evacuated after fire, MFD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a downtown apartment complex.

At approximately 12:20 PM, MFD went to the scene at the IndiGO Riverview complex on North Main Street.

Residents were evacuated safely.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, MFD said.

The fire has been contained in one apartment.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

