postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
Concord Police Allegedly Harass Family At Home Memorial Service
This family is upset after Concord PD show up to their home
berkeleyside.org
Man found dead at People’s Park
Update, 4:58 p.m. UC Police confirmed that a man died at People’s Park on Friday. UC police Sgt. Sabrina Reich said the man was found inside a tent at People’s Park, and Berkeley firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. Reich said no foul play is suspected, but...
Violent threat found written on wall in East Bay elementary school bathroom
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to an elementary school on Monday due to a report of a threat of violence on campus, according to a tweet from the San Ramon Police Department. Police say the threat was written on the wall of a bathroom on campus at Quail Run Elementary School on Goldenbay […]
vallejosun.com
Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo
FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams abruptly resigns
VALLEJO -- Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams has abruptly resigned, a spokesperson for the city said on Friday. Williams joined the force as chief in the fall of 2019 and was instrumental in furthering accountability in the department in the wake of bad press surrounding the so-called "Gone Girl" kidnapping case, high officer-involved shootings and the badge-bending scandal where officers bent the tips of their badges to mark the shooting of suspects. Use of force and officer-involved shootings declined during his leadership, though the killing of Sean Monterrosa happened under his watch. Monterrosa was shot and...
Here’s where you can get a free sandbag in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Rain is expected to hit across the Bay Area this weekend. Sandbags can be a helpful tool to help with flooding, especially for those in unincorporated Contra Costa County. Contra Costa County is giving away free sandbags at stations located in these cities. Ambrose: 3105 Willow Pass Road (Bay […]
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, missing Bay Area woman, found months after her disappearance
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Bay Area woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
Mill Valley police shut down large party of rowdy juveniles; deputy hurt
MILL VALLEY -- The Mill Valley police department shut down a party of 100 to 200 young people and advised nearby storefronts to close early on Saturday evening.Police responded to reports of a large party where juveniles were yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue.Police said they noticed over 100 young people in the area, many in the CVS parking lot on E. Blithedale Avenue.After driving around the area, police said they began detaining and citing young people for possessing alcohol and released them to their parents. Police said people began entering CVS and throwing bottles at officers.CVS, along with a nearby Safeway and Whole Foods, were advised to close early as more juveniles began moving towards the storefronts.Crowd members continued to jump on a police car and throw things at officers, said police.An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries, according to the police department.Officers cited a juvenile for driving recklessly near Bay Front Park, and cited another for hosting the party.Investigators said they will continue to review footage, scan license plates and arrest other suspects in the incident.
2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
calmatters.network
Dublin: Attempted murder suspect dies following medical distress at Santa Rita Jail
A 71-year-old man died after suffering medical distress at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said last week. Ali Muhammad was booked into the jail by Oakland police on July 16, 2020, on suspicion of attempted murder. Deputies saw Muhammad in medical distress just before noon...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
sonomacountygazette.com
There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park
Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
Human remains found in Amador County linked to missing person, sheriff’s office says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Amador County on Thursday that were linked to a person who has been missing since January, according to a news release from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives linked the human remains to Alexis Gabe, a missing woman from Oakley in Contra Costa County. According […]
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
