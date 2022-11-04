ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Cat Holding Owner's Hand While Watching 'The Handmaid's Tale' Melts Hearts

A cat holding its owner's hand while watching TV has melted hearts online, after a video shared by the owner went viral on social media. The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Thursday, under the username 4pets2artists1home, shows the cat holding its owner's hand with his paw while watching The Handmaid's Tale, looking at the TV as if it could really understand it.
pethelpful.com

Cat Devouring Human Food Is Hilariously Just Like Us

Get ready to meet your feline twin in this absolutely hilarious video TikTok user @Wmtouchi posted featuring their adorable cat who eats just like a human. We have never seen a cat eat lettuce before so this feline gets a gold sticker for being in the clean plate club. Just...
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog thinks homecoming parade is for her in adorable video

Many of us view ourselves as the center of our own universes, and it would appear that dogs are not immune from this belief. As you will see from this video – uploaded to TikTok by user @akirablackpit (opens in new tab), and bearing the headline, ‘My dog thought this homecoming parade was for her’ – the eponymously named Akira displayed such an outlook when she witnessed a homecoming parade from her balcony.
pethelpful.com

8-Week-Old Dachshund Puppy's Tiny Cries Have Us Falling in Love

People don't usually like to hear crying. The sound is often abrasive and can be uncomfortable for those who hear it. However, one baby is proving this is not always the case: a puppy whose cries have everyone who hears them falling in love. TikTok user @wittleoso recently shared a...
Upworthy

Funny parrot steals reporter's earphone on live TV while he talked about neighborhood thefts

Animals are extremely beautiful and extraordinarily mischievous. They love to prank humans which is hilarious most of the time. Recently, such a hilarious incident was caught on video when a parrot stole a Chilean reporter's earphones when he was live on air. Nicolas Krumm, a journalist for the Chilevision channel, was discussing the rise in thefts in the neighborhood when the parrot landed on his shoulder and grabbed his earpiece. Krumm can be heard saying, "It's just taken my earpiece."
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer Puts Daniel Craig on New Murder Case

Netflix is peeling back the mystery on Glass Onion in the new trailer for the Knives Out sequel. Rian Johnson writes and directs, while Daniel Craig returns as starring detective Benoit Blanc. Series newcomers include an all-star cast of Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. More from The Hollywood ReporterCinema Owners Blindsided by Ted Sarandos Comments Diminishing Netflix's Theatrical AmbitionsIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasEvents of the Week: New York Film Festival, 'Shantaram' and More “I’ve invited...
People

The Saint Louis Zoo Introduces Pumpkin Orange Langur Monkey Baby in Time for Halloween

Rhubarb the Francois' langur is the first of her kind born at the Saint Louis Zoo Rhubarb the Francois' langur is just one month old, but she already knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 28, the Saint Louis Zoo introduced the new baby monkey to the world just a few days shy of Halloween, perfect timing for a newborn the color of a pumpkin. While the Missouri zoo introduced Rhubarb in October, the baby langur was born on Sept. 30 to mom Dolly and dad...
a-z-animals.com

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog

Watch the Tables Turn on This Leopard After Catching a Baby Warthog. Leopards (Panthera pardus) are one of the five species of the large cat genus Panthera, which also encompasses tigers, lions, and jaguars. These stunning carnivores are frequently kept in captivity and are the focus of myths and legends. Leopards can reach between 80 and 200 lbs at maturity.
Newsweek

Cat Enjoys Fish Finger Happy Meal in Adorable Clip: 'Very Spoilt'

A cat tucking into his very own McDonald's Happy Meal has gone viral. Over 430,000 people have watched the viral TikTok video, posted by @jadehill855. Ralph, the ginger tabby cat enjoying the fishy delight, received 35,400 likes at the time of writing. You can watch the video here. His owner...
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.

