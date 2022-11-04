ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

DOJ to monitor general election for voting rights in 5 Arizona counties

PHOENIX – The Department of Justice said Monday it will monitor Tuesday’s elections in five Arizona counties, including Maricopa, for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division, which enforces federal voting rights laws, will deploy monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide, including Maricopa,...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

MCSO’s Penzone warns political leaders about inciting election-related violence

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said political leaders will face legal consequences if they egg on violence in response to Tuesday’s elections. “If you’re saying things that are untruthful and in your words you choose to try to incite violence or riots or things of that nature … then I’m going to hold you accountable no different than the person who’s out on the street throwing rocks or doing criminal things,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale

PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run incident

PHOENIX — A Phoenix bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded to a report near 35th and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m. about a bicyclist that had been struck, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities learned the bicyclist...
PHOENIX, AZ

