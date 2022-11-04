Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Judge says Maricopa County polling places must close at normal time despite ballot tabulator issues
PHOENIX — A judge ruled against a Republican National Committee lawsuit against Maricopa County on Tuesday, denying a request for a three-hour extension for polling centers due to issues with ballot tabulators. Kari Lake and Blake Masters, Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates, were also plaintiffs on suit...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Voters told voting machines aren’t working in Maricopa County AZ
A video out of Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday showed a man who appeared to be a county election worker advising dozens of voters waiting in line that their vote tabulation machines are not working. “We have two tabulators,” the apparent poll worker said in the video. “One of the...
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
KTAR.com
Democrat Julie Gunnigle leads Republican Rachel Mitchell early in Maricopa County Attorney race
PHOENIX — Democrat Julie Gunnigle took an early lead over Republican Rachel Mitchell for Maricopa County Attorney in Tuesday’s election. Gunnigle leads 53% to 47%, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department. Mitchell, the Republican nominee and interim county attorney, was appointed following the death of Allister Adel...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizonans need to know about voting in Tuesday’s general election
PHOENIX – After what seems like an endless campaign season, it’s finally election week in Arizona and across the nation. Early voting started Oct. 12, which was the day after the deadline to register and be eligible to vote in Tuesday’s general election. Elections in Arizona are...
KTAR.com
DOJ to monitor general election for voting rights in 5 Arizona counties
PHOENIX – The Department of Justice said Monday it will monitor Tuesday’s elections in five Arizona counties, including Maricopa, for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The DOJ said its Civil Rights Division, which enforces federal voting rights laws, will deploy monitors to 64 jurisdictions nationwide, including Maricopa,...
KTAR.com
MCSO’s Penzone warns political leaders about inciting election-related violence
PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said political leaders will face legal consequences if they egg on violence in response to Tuesday’s elections. “If you’re saying things that are untruthful and in your words you choose to try to incite violence or riots or things of that nature … then I’m going to hold you accountable no different than the person who’s out on the street throwing rocks or doing criminal things,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake says suspicious powder is just latest security issue for her campaign
PHOENIX – Republican Kari Lake said Monday that the suspicious substance found at her Phoenix campaign office over the weekend is just the latest security issue she’s faced during her run for governor. “It just shows you what dangerous times we’re living in,” she told KTAR News 92.3...
Kari Lake's campaign headquarters receives 'suspicious' mail containing white powder
An envelope containing "suspicious white powder" was received Saturday at the campaign headquarters of the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Kari Lake campaign office closed in Phoenix amid investigation into delivery of ‘suspicious items’
PHOENIX — The campaign office for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced it shut down Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation into a “suspicious envelope” delivered to the Phoenix site. “Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office...
Phoenix PD and FBI respond to Kari Lake headquarters for reports of 'suspicious item' in the mail
PHOENIX — On Saturday night, the FBI and Phoenix police, along with hazmat and bomb squad units, were called to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's campaign headquarters after "suspicious items" were reportedly found in the mail, according to NBC News. A source familiar with the incident told NBC...
Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Saturday's drawing
Although nobody took home the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Saturday night, four $50,000 winning tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!
Republican mayor of Mesa Arizona says he’s standing for democracy with his endorsements
‘That is why today I am joining former President Barack Obama in taking the stage to stand for democracy in Arizona, a state which remains one of the most crucial swing states in the nation.’
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
KTAR.com
NB Loop 101 Pima Freeway closed temporarily after wreck in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Northbound traffic on the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale was backed up for miles after a crash Monday morning, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Chaparral Road for about 90 minutes starting around 10:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The wreck occurred when...
12news.com
Tempe teacher seen yelling at student in viral video resigns. Here's the student's response
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe teacher caught berating a student on social media has officially resigned after being placed on administrative leave. The Tempe Union High School District Governing Board approved James Gustafson's resignation "in lieu of dismissal" during their meeting Tuesday night. Gustafson was a teacher at Marcos de Niza High School.
KTAR.com
Phoenix bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run incident
PHOENIX — A Phoenix bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident early Tuesday, authorities said. Police responded to a report near 35th and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m. about a bicyclist that had been struck, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Authorities learned the bicyclist...
Comments / 0