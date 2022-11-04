ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

247Sports

Oregon versus Washington - a recent history

Oregon dominated on both sides of the line, limiting the Huskies to just 176 yards of offense, and held on to get a 26-16 win over Washington at Husky Stadium. The loss is the third-straight by the Dawgs to the Ducks. Washington drew first blood on the night, but it...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado

No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
CORVALLIS, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
hh-today.com

Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Are the homeless in Eugene voting?

EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
Lincoln City Homepage

An idea falls by the wayside

Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
klcc.org

Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section

The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment

Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine

ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
