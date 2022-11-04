Read full article on original website
Oregon versus Washington - a recent history
Oregon dominated on both sides of the line, limiting the Huskies to just 176 yards of offense, and held on to get a 26-16 win over Washington at Husky Stadium. The loss is the third-straight by the Dawgs to the Ducks. Washington drew first blood on the night, but it...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
osubeavers.com
Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
Tri-City Herald
Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer
Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
Lincoln City Homepage
An idea falls by the wayside
Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
klcc.org
Wacky weather in western Oregon forecasts heavy rain, high winds and (maybe) snow
Many parts of Oregon are experiencing an “atmospheric river event.” Rainfall is expected to reach one and a half inches over much of the Willamette Valley Friday. And up to three inches are expected along the coast and the foothills of the Cascade Range. Treena Jensen is a...
klcc.org
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section
The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
klcc.org
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment
Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
Lebanon-Express
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
kezi.com
Oregon State Police trooper and K-9 seize over 83 pounds of cocaine
ALBANY, Ore. -- Over 83 pounds of cocaine were reportedly seized by an Oregon State Police officer and his dog in a traffic stop on Interstate 5, OSP said. OSP said the stop happened at about 1:01 p.m. on November 3. Troopers said an OSP senior trooper operating out of Salem stopped a vehicle on Interstate 5 south of Albany for several minor traffic violations. OSP said that during the stop, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and asked permission to search the vehicle, which the occupants denied. Troopers say the trooper deployed his drug detection K-9, who smelled drugs and alerted the trooper.
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
