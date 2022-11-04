Read full article on original website
LaLiga president Javier Tebas put a proposal to Barcelona which would have allowed them to KEEP Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in 2021... but president Joan Laporta rejected it, leading to the Argentina star's departure for PSG
LaLiga bosses put a proposal to Barcelona that would have allowed them to keep Lionel Messi beyond 2021, only for the Catalan giants to reject it out of hand. Messi was forced to end his 21-year association with Barcelona 18 months ago after financial restrictions prevented the club from offering him a new deal.
