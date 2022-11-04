Read full article on original website
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Merch from The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of merch from The Weeknd!
Season’s Eatings: Win $500 to Blue Apron for the Holidays
Season’s Eatings: Here’s How You Can Win $500 to Blue Apron for the Holidays. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means crazy calendars and plenty of holly jolly headaches. The kids have choir rehearsal; you've got six million errands to run, and your partner is still trying to untangle that last string of LED lights.
It’s Christmas Tree Season Whether You’re Ready or Not
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. That's right, your Jack-o-lantern is barely rotting on the front porch and it's already time to start thinking about buying a new Christmas tree. Every craft store across the country has already had Christmas stuff out for at least three weeks. I know not all of us are quite ready for the all-encompassing Christmas cheer of early November, so I've put together a nice little list of Christmas tree options to make things a little easier on you. Whether you're a prelit tree lover or a naturalist, hopefully, there's something that'll catch your eye!
Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?
Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!. Okay, I...
When Should You Put Up Those Outdoor Christmas Lights?
I'm talking about those houses that light up every holiday season. You know, those houses you drive by and think 'I should put up some lights too, but not right now. I'll get to it'. And you wait and wait and wait, and then... Well, somehow it just doesn't get...
Coors Light Wants To Give Real Fans Up To $50K To Chill Harder!
Would you put a Coors Light logo on your tractor, barn, cow, or about any place fun and interesting? It could get ya $50k!. In celebration of National American Beer Day Coors Light would like to give you some cold hard cash. Here's how to get yours. If you are...
