ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Season’s Eatings: Win $500 to Blue Apron for the Holidays

Season’s Eatings: Here’s How You Can Win $500 to Blue Apron for the Holidays. It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means crazy calendars and plenty of holly jolly headaches. The kids have choir rehearsal; you've got six million errands to run, and your partner is still trying to untangle that last string of LED lights.
Hot 104.7

It’s Christmas Tree Season Whether You’re Ready or Not

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. That's right, your Jack-o-lantern is barely rotting on the front porch and it's already time to start thinking about buying a new Christmas tree. Every craft store across the country has already had Christmas stuff out for at least three weeks. I know not all of us are quite ready for the all-encompassing Christmas cheer of early November, so I've put together a nice little list of Christmas tree options to make things a little easier on you. Whether you're a prelit tree lover or a naturalist, hopefully, there's something that'll catch your eye!
Hot 104.7

Weird ‘Thanksgiving-in-A-Bottle’ Soda Is Back. Ready to Try It?

Nineteen years ago, a Seattle-based soda company's executives got a bad case of food poisoning after the group's Thanksgiving celebration. In their feverish state, they came up with an idea for a soda flavor that would make everyone else nauseous. Thus was born Jones Turkey & Gravy Soda!. Okay, I...
Hot 104.7

Coors Light Wants To Give Real Fans Up To $50K To Chill Harder!

Would you put a Coors Light logo on your tractor, barn, cow, or about any place fun and interesting? It could get ya $50k!. In celebration of National American Beer Day Coors Light would like to give you some cold hard cash. Here's how to get yours. If you are...
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy