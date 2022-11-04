ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

thepointpress.org

Route 70’s $151 Million Dollar Rehabilitation

A brand new rehabilitation has been started on the Route 70 highway between Pennsauken and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. This project was introduced in early 2016 after the NJDOT Pavement Management System identified that Route 70 was in need of a pavement renovation. Also in 2016, the NJDOT ME&O began an interim road maintenance project to make the drive much safer for commuters and drivers.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County

Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an √ in front of their names.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Burlington County Democrats Maintain 5-0 Control and Win Sheriff Seat

In a tough election year, Burlington County Democrats Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis and County Commissioner Allison Eckel defeated their Republican challengers. Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joseph Andl said, “It’s clear the voters appreciate, acknowledge, and approve of the leadership in Burlington County. Burlington County Democrats know that issues of affordability, quality of life, and public safety matter to our residents, and our victories tonight are reflective of that.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

The Unofficial Burlington County results are in for the Borough of Palmyra

The unofficial results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections Borough of Palmyra the race for Palmyra Borough Council shows Democratic candidates John Lieb and Natasha D. Latimore in the lead with 31.07 and 30.97 percent of the votes against the opposition Michelle Arnold with 18.99 percent of votes points and Kevin O’Neill with 18.9 percent of the votes.
PALMYRA, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville

All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD

NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
DELCO.Today

State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

