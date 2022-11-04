Read full article on original website
Related
thepointpress.org
Route 70’s $151 Million Dollar Rehabilitation
A brand new rehabilitation has been started on the Route 70 highway between Pennsauken and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. This project was introduced in early 2016 after the NJDOT Pavement Management System identified that Route 70 was in need of a pavement renovation. Also in 2016, the NJDOT ME&O began an interim road maintenance project to make the drive much safer for commuters and drivers.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Upper Twp, NJ Rescue Squad Helps Longtime EMT With Kidney Failure
The folks at the Upper Township Rescue Squad want you to know what a good guy Linwood Chatten is and how much he could use your help right now. Monday, the Upper Township Rescue Squad posted a message on Facebook to publicize the upcoming benefit they are holding to help Linwood with his medical bills.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Driver Fleeing From Trenton Police Crashes into D&R Canal
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle from North Hermitage Ave Tuesday night just before 11:00 Pm when the car entered the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail the pursuit was terminated but the car lost control and crashed into the canal. Trenton Firefighters from the Marine unit searched the car and did not locate anyone inside the vehicle. Police officers also did not locate anyone in the area.
thelakewoodscoop.com
POLLS CLOSED: 2022 Election Results For Ocean County, Including Lakewood, Jackson Manchester And Toms River
The polls have now closed in New Jersey, where Congressional candidates have topped the ballot, unlike most other states which have either a governor or senator on top of the ballot. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is 10-2 in favor of the Democrats, and heading into tonight, Republicans were hoping to...
N.J. election results 2022: Cumberland County
Voters in Cumberland County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an √ in front of their names.
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
insidernj.com
Burlington County Democrats Maintain 5-0 Control and Win Sheriff Seat
In a tough election year, Burlington County Democrats Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis and County Commissioner Allison Eckel defeated their Republican challengers. Burlington County Democratic Chairman Joseph Andl said, “It’s clear the voters appreciate, acknowledge, and approve of the leadership in Burlington County. Burlington County Democrats know that issues of affordability, quality of life, and public safety matter to our residents, and our victories tonight are reflective of that.”
thesunpapers.com
The Gloucester County Unofficial Election Results are in for Monroe Township
The unofficial results are in. According to the Gloucester County Board of Elections Monroe Township has Democrat Greg Wolfe in the lead for Mayor against Samuel B. Miles III with 54.45 percent of the votes against 45.29 percent of the votes. The township is also looking at a race for...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
thesunpapers.com
The Unofficial Burlington County results are in for the Borough of Palmyra
The unofficial results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections Borough of Palmyra the race for Palmyra Borough Council shows Democratic candidates John Lieb and Natasha D. Latimore in the lead with 31.07 and 30.97 percent of the votes against the opposition Michelle Arnold with 18.99 percent of votes points and Kevin O’Neill with 18.9 percent of the votes.
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Midterm Elections: Mercer County, NJ voters manually fill out ballots following glitch
New Jersey Election: In Mercer County, voters had to manually fill out their ballots because of a glitch with the voting machine scanners.
thesunpapers.com
Camden County Election Results: Sicklerville
All results are not finalized until 100 percent of Camden County Votes are counted:. As we currently stand, 36 percent of all Camden County votes have been counted by the Camden County Board of Election. We will continue to post updates until all elections are finalized by the election board.
ocnjsentinel.com
Northfield chief to give up badge of hometown PD
NORTHFIELD — Paul Newman may not be riding off into the sunset literally but he is retiring as the top law officer in the city of Northfield. City Council voted unanimously Nov. 2 to appoint Sgt. Mark VonColln to replace Newman, a lifelong city resident who has been with the department since 1994.
State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquire. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
fox29.com
Police: Car overturns after 3 vehicles crash on Route 70 in Cherry Hill; victims hospitalized
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Disastrous scenes were left on a popular highway in South Jersey after three vehicles collided early Sunday morning. Police say three cars, one SUV and two sedans, crash on Route 70 near Donahue Avenue in Cherry Hill. Each vehicle sustained extensive damage as one car was...
Atlantic County, NJ Early Voting Doesn’t Appear To Be Worth It
It’s Midterm General Election Day. The polls are about to open and the stakes couldn’t be higher. We wanted to take a look at the now completed early voting season and the vote by mail ballots, through yesterday. For hundreds of years, we had one General Election Day....
Comments / 0