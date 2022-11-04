ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbU9Q_0iyv9jIL00

The Chicago Bulls (5-4) visit the Boston Celtics (4-3) in a battle of Eastern Conference powerhouses Friday. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls come into this one on a 2-game win streak following a big 106-88 win vs. the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, covering as 6.5-point favorites. The Bulls saw little production from their stars G Zach Lavine and G DeMar DeRozan. Lavine scored 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting and DeRozan had 9 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Celtics have lost 3 of their last 4 games following a tough 114-113 OT loss vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday. Those 3 losses include 2 OT defeats to the Cavaliers and one loss to the Bulls. The Celtics were carried by their stars Wednesday. G Jaylen Brown finished with 30 points on 10-of-26 shooting and F Jayson Tatum finished 26 points on 8-of-21 shooting.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Bulls at Celtics odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:17 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bulls +230 (bet $100 to win $230) | Celtics -300 (bet $300 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bulls +7.5 (-112) | Celtics -7.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Bulls at Celtics key injuries

Bulls

  • F Danillo Gallinari (knee) out
  • C Robert Williams III (knee) out

Celtics

  • G Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • C Andre Drummond (shoulder) out
  • G Coby White (quad) doubtful

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Celtics picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 115, Celtics 108

AVOID.

The moneyline here is far too rich and too risky to bet in favor of either team. Both of these teams are likely playoff teams with immense talent. One has a phenomenal defense with a mediocre offense and one has a phenomenal offense with a mediocre defense. These teams are evenly matched and even with the Celtics looking terrible recently, Tatum and Brown can pop off for 70 combined points at any time.

BET BULLS +7.5 (-112).

The spread is by far the safest bet for this game. Even if my prediction is wrong and the Bulls lose, they will almost certainly do so by fewer than 7.5 points. For this to be a blowout win both Tatum and Brown would need to score 30+ and they would need to have at least 2 other pieces score in the 20s, which I see as very unlikely given their recent stretch of games.

LEAN UNDER 223.5 (-112).

There is a fair amount of risk in this bet as I have the final score as just below this number. When these teams last met recently the strength of the Bulls’ defense beat the Celtics’ offense. The Bulls’ defense is currently ranked 6th in with 108.8 points allowed per game, the Celtics and their 7th-ranked offense scored 120 in the last meeting. Expect that defense to cause problems again in this game.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @payton_shanks on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers vs. Clippers: Lineups, betting odds, injuries, TV info for Monday

On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1) and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Clippers lost to the Utah Jazz on Sunday after previously winning three straight games. Paul George looks to be settling in this season in a major way and has led the Clippers in scoring in each of their last four games. He is averaging 24.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets at Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

The Brooklyn Nets play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Brooklyn earned a comeback victory against the Charlotte Hornets in their second-of-three away game stretch. The team started the trip with a 42-point win over the Washington Wizards, before edging out the Hornets in Charlotte. The Nets seem to have some momentum on the hardwood, despite the off-court drama that has ensued from the team following Kyrie Irving’s support of an antisemitic film.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Today's frenetic slate features the second of two Global Series games between the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets in Finland. Managers who like to stroll on the wilder fantasy side may choose to lean on Joonas Korpisalo as the Finnish netminder looks to play and win his first of the season in front of hometown family and friends. The meat of Saturday's lineup includes the Blackhawks' first trip to Winnipeg, a potential shootout between the Stars and Oilers, Pittsburgh looking to win their first in forever against the Kraken, Lindy Ruff's surging Devils travelling to play Darryl Sutter's sputtering Flames, Montreal hosting Jack Eichel and Co. from Vegas, before wrapping up with two teams who scored in bunches against one another just days ago. If the mark is set any lower than 7.0, take the 'over' when the Sharks welcome the Ducks.
CBS Philly

Phillies, Unions fans prep for possible championship weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday isn't just a big day for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston. The Union will take on LAFC in the MLS Cup final in Los Angeles.Phillies fans are flying to Houston for the World Series and Union fans are flying to Los Angeles for the MLS Cup. They're hoping their teams will make history.Home sports fans have high hopes for their favorite teams.The Phillies and the Union could become league champions this weekend. "We're happy to get one," Thomas Novino, a Union fan from Broomall, said, "but two in the same weekend would be incredible."But it won't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy