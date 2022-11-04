ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to Houston Astros winning World Series

For the second time in six years (and the second time in franchise history), the Houston Astros are World Series champions. Houston took down the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros trailed 2-1 in the series, but they threw a no-hitter...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
World Series Game 6: Astros vs. Phillies score, live updates as Yordan Alvarez crushes go-ahead home run

The Houston Astros are going for their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. The Phillies are trying to keep their season alive, as the Astros enter with a 3-2 series lead. The game was scoreless through five innings, but the scoring started in the sixth. Kyle Schwarber homered off Framber Valdez to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead, but the Astros responded. Yordan Alvarez demolished a three-run home run off José Alvarado to put the Astros up 3-1 and put them nine outs away from the title.
