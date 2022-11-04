Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Telephone Pole Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a report of a telephone pole on fire early Tuesday morning. Around 6:00 a.m. crews arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Sola Streets and found the top of a power pole on fire. SoCal Edison shut off the power and crews were able...
sitelinesb.com
The Neighborhood Bar Has Closed
••• The Independent profiled chef Sergei Simonov, who took over at Loquita six months ago. I’ve been hearing a lot of really good reports from the restaurant lately. ••• The new Juice Ranch outpost in Solvang is shooting to soft-open this week. ••• Always good...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tuesday Rains Soak Santa Barbara
Tuesday’s rain got bouncy at times, filling downtown gutters and starting small flows in the parched bottoms of the creeks. Jim Dewey with City Streets Operations said some temporary flooding occurred on Salinas and Old Coast Highway where some road construction had blocked the normal drainage and advised staying out of the intersection.
syvnews.com
Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market
Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
Santa Barbara Independent
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
Car falls into creek leaving one person dead
Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fatal call involving a mini van that fell off the road and into a creek near Hwy 101 near HWY 154. One older male was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Santa Barbara County Fire, rainy conditions may have been a factor. All highways remain open. Firefighters The post Car falls into creek leaving one person dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Power pole fire near Anacapa
A fire broke out on a power pole at Anacapa and Sola, in Santa Barbara this morning. The post Power pole fire near Anacapa appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County
One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
Santa Barbara Independent
Needs Expand at PATH Shelter in Santa Barbara
Despite concerns voiced by councilmembers, the homeless shelter run by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) received funding from the Santa Barbara City Council recently. The funding was welcome, Director of Programs Shannon Brunner indicated during a visit to PATH in October, as the shelter serves a population with more intensive needs and also needs to retain staff.
Santa Barbara Edhat
City Attorney Terminated by Santa Barbara City Council
Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne has been terminated by a unanimous vote from the City Council on Tuesday. Around noon the City issued a statement explaining that during a Special Closed Session meeting of the City Council, Mayor Randy Rowse reported that the Council voted to terminate the employment of Calonne, effective December 8, 2022.
Noozhawk
Tiny Species Known Only From Fossils Found Alive in Santa Barbara Tidepools
Discovering a new species is always exciting, but so is finding one alive that everyone assumed had been lost to the passage of time. A small clam, previously known only from fossils, has recently been found living at Naples Point, just up the coast from UC Santa Barbara. The discovery appears in the journal Zookeys.
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
syvnews.com
Public comment sought on land use plans for four northern Santa Barbara County airports
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments intends to adopt a negative environmental declaration and a supporting initial study for the Airport Land Use Compatibility Plans for Santa Maria Public Airport, Lompoc Airport, Santa Ynez Airport and Vandenberg Space Force Base, along with Santa Barbara Airport. Members of the public can...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $55 Million, This Uniquely Remarkable Modern Estate in Malibu boasts 180 Degree Views of The Ocean and The Ultimate Privacy
28034 Sea Lane Drive Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 28034 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, California is a modern estate designed by architect William Hefner and interiors designed by Billy Cotton embraces the Malibu lifestyle in a gated community on a private road. This Home in Malibu offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28034 Sea Lane Drive, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Santa Barbara County educators celebrated in 9th annual a Salute to Teachers Gala Saturday
Over 300 Santa Barbara TK-12 educators gathered to be recognized in the ninth annual "Salute to Teachers" gala Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County educators celebrated in 9th annual a Salute to Teachers Gala Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
A Huge Probation Office Is Proposed for Downtown
••• Lots of interesting stuff on the city’s agendas this week. The big one, on the Historic Landmarks Commission’s November 9 agenda, is a new headquarters for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. It’s on the west side of Garden Street, between Figueroa and Carrillo, where a parking lot is now. “Project proposes to construct a new four-story (three floors over one partially subterranean parking level) 33,438-square-foot office facility.” And the description on the plans says, “Program includes underground parking, office admin, interview rooms, classrooms, and public meeting rooms and support facilities.” I can’t imagine the HLC is going to love the design, by RNT Architects of Ventura: it looks like three different building smushed together, the upper floors are begging for setbacks, and it doesn’t make contextual sense anywhere in Santa Barbara, least of all downtown. The agenda item is listed as a courtesy review; I don’t know whether the city has the jurisdiction to do anything about it.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
foxla.com
Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide
PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County. If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed. The city will celebrate...
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara
News Break - Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa Barbara. Having moved to the beautiful central coast of California during the pandemic it wasn’t immediately clear what was “normally" opened and closed. Getting to know my new community as the pandemic conditions have improved it has became clear the rest areas on Highway 101 at Gaviota and Camp Roberts, were and still are CLOSED. Curious as to when they are slated to open, especially in Gaviota, since I travel through this area often, and find myself needing a "break," I began my quest.
