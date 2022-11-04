ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Bowl Rundown: Kentucky appears to be in driver's seat for Tampa

Only three weeks remain in the 2022 college football regular season. That means the postseason picture is becoming clearer. As undefeated and one-loss teams jockey for playoff positioning, the rest of the sport is eyeing potential bowl scenarios. For Mark Stoops’ 10th team at Kentucky, that means a home in...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy