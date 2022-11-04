ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

‘Can’t serve alcohol, but can feed the hungry’: California Burrito now feeding the homeless

By Julius Ayo, Andy Fox
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Burrito, a restaurant whose Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was recently revoked by the City of Norfolk, has taken on a new mission: feeding the homeless.

Starting Friday, Nov. 4, the restaurant along Granby Street will begin its “Feed the Poor and Needy” program.

In correspondence with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox, the owner of California, Miguel Roldan, stated that although he can’t serve alcohol, he can “still feed the hungry”.

Roldan says they are cooking all the food in the establishment and that he’s making the best of a bad situation.

“We have already started, so they already took a lot of stuff,so they can start cooking because it’s been here a couple of weeks…and the food could go bad,” Roldan said.

The food from California Burrito is being taken to the kitchen next door at Roldan’s California Fries and Wings where the cook, Wendy, is preparing the food to give out.

“She has been cooking all morning beans rice and cooking meats,” Roldan said. “The food was brought from over there and it will be served here to the homeless.”

PREVIOUS: California Burrito files appeal after Norfolk City Council votes to revoke conditional use permit
Just last week, the restaurant filed for an appeal weeks after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the restaurant’s CUP.

The business opened on Granby Street in 2015 and had to close its doors on Oct. 11

In documents acquired by 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall, Tim Anderson, the attorney for California Burrito, filed the appeal declaring the actions of the City Council to revoke the business’s C.U.P. as “unlawful, invalid,” and void in violation of California Burrito’s rights Anderson says is protected by due process.

The documents also claim that the City Council’s actions in revoking the CUP as arbitrary and a “misuse of police powers violating the fairly debatable standard.”

California Burrito owner plans to remain open as restaurant

The restaurant is the fourth business in downtown Norfolk to shut down in the past month as part of the city’s effort to prevent violence downtown and increase public safety related to nightlife.

Council revoked the CUP with a 6-2 vote during a scheduled city council meeting, claiming that the restaurant violated its permit on multiple occasions by exceeding the venue’s 49-person capacity.

The permit allows a business to operate from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., have a DJ/live music and a dance floor. Without the permit, the business can’t operate.

Roldan says he thinks about when his son gets in trouble in school and says the city should treat him the same way.

“You know, like hey buddy you got to change your way we can help you, I say to my son,” Roldan said. “The city did not approach us to help us, they approached us to take our license away.”

Both sides are back in court on November 14.

Comments / 3

Crys Grosch
4d ago

Wow! City Leaders are really going above and beyond to close private businesses. Norfolk has really revitalized in the past years. City Leaders, it is your job to handle the rise in crime, not people trying to make a living. Stop avoiding responsibility!

Reply
3
 

WAVY News 10

