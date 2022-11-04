Read full article on original website
‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom
It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
Food Truck Alley is having their final event for the year
LUBBOCK, Texas—The City of Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department are partnering together to streamline the permitting process for Mobile Food Vendors. Food Trucks are admitted on a first come basis. This will be on Tuesday, November 8 at the Civic Center in the northwest parking lot. Food Truck inspections will be from 10:00 a.m. to Noon and the pubic can come eat from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information go to, mylubbock.us/food-truck-alley.
KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— KK’s Corner Mall is having their third annual Taste of Christmas from November 10 to 13. The event begins with ladies night on Thursday, November 10, and continues through Sunday. You can enjoy discounts, a visit from Santa on Saturday and even a holiday baking activity on Sunday. KK’s is located at 6409 Indiana Avenue.
Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
Popular Lubbock food truck sidelined after unfortunate accident
LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Tacos & Tequila Festival brings economic boost, national talent to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Live music, tacos and tequila: three things many Lubbockites experienced Saturday night at the Tacos & Tequila Music Festival. Thomas Boucher hopes this night will allow more entertainment to take the stage in Lubbock in the coming years. “We wanted to do this with more of...
Santa is Coming: Lubbock’s Favorite Free Christmas Event is Back
Get your Christmas cheer ready because Lubbock's Santa Land is back for the 66th year. This free event brings in about 50,000 people to visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its 50ft lit Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, and traditional holiday scenes. This event...
Allen Theater presents ‘Davina & The Vagabonds’ Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - New spin on an old sound, Davina and the Vagabonds have created a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows and commanding stage presence. With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band is converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe. In 2011 Davina released her first full length, all original album Black Cloud. It was named one of the 10 best releases of the year by the Minneapolis Star & Tribune and awarded 4 ½ stars from Downbeat Magazine. Their next release in 2014, Sunshine, hit number 13 in the Billboard Blues Chart and led them to be a musical feature on the hit BBC show, later with Jools Holland. DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill, and tender gospel passages.
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rollie
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Rollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. He is a really easygoing and calm guy. He does have vision impairment, but that doesn’t stop him from loving life. He does great on a leash and loves to be with his people. Rollie is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - When we think about the approaching holidays, visions of family gatherings, festive meals, trimmed trees, and wrapped gifts come to mind. But we all know this Christmas vision is not the same for everyone in our community. That’s why we have so many local individuals, businesses, and nonprofits working together to make the season special for everyone, especially the children.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. He would love a big backyard and a family who can keep up with him. He is also very intelligent and will catch onto training quick. Roger is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Coat and heater weather just ahead!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains can look forward to one more day of mild weather before temperatures plunge behind a series of cold fronts. Ahead of the first cold front, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. The begins overcast with patchy drizzle possible. There will be a little more afternoon sunshine. Temperatures and winds will be similar to yesterday.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nadine
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nadine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. She is an energetic girl and loves to play. She would love a hiking buddy to go on adventures with. Nadine is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
City of Post voting to go wet
POST, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Post is voting to go wet, allowing the legal sale of alcohol. Post’s Proposition A will allow the take-home sale of malt beverages and wines. Officials hope the proposal will make the roads between Lubbock and Garza safer. Get updates on election...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
