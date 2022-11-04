Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Fort Bend County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Fort Bend County. You can find more information about the...
Click2Houston.com
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. National political leaders barnstormed through the Lone Star State this weekend to help Texans from both political parties make their final plea to voters on the eve of the midterm elections.
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
Black and young voters missing from Harris County polls
The youth and African Americans who appear to be skipping this election are voters that political science professor says typically swing Democrat.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
fox26houston.com
New data shows drop in violent crime touted by the Harris Co. Administrator is far from accurate
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "We have yet to hear an explanation for how this came to be," said Harris County First Assistant DA David Mitcham. Mitcham and several prosecutors were shocked when they heard Harris County Administrator David Berry tell Commissioners Court violent crime is down 12 percent. "We didn't...
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
Learn more about the most recent transportation updates for the Pearland, Friendswood area
Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There are a number of transportation projects happening in the Pearland and Friendswood area. Read down below to see the scope, cost, timeline and funding source for each one. Unified Transportation Program.
Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble
Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
iheart.com
More Strange Shenanigans Happening in Harris County Elections
NPR is now broadcasting live abortions (with your tax dollars) Child trafficking in Texas is worse than we thought. Special guests Greg Price and Michael Quinn Sullivan.
Sugar Land hopes to preserve history; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings
Residents of Sugar Land are anxious to preserve the history of the Imperial Sugar char house. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Hunter Marrow stops by to discuss Sugar Land residents' fears that a local landmark, the Imperial Sugar char house, will be lost to disuse. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
Alexandra del Moral Mealer outraises Linda Hidalgo 4-to-1 for Harris County judge race in final stretch before Election Day
Alexandra del Moral Mealer raised $3.7 million between Sept. 30-Oct.29, while Lina Hidalgo raised $911,000. (Courtesy Fotolia) Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the Republican candidate for Harris County judge, raised over $3.7 million between Sept. 30-Oct. 29 for an amount four times greater than that raised by Democratic incumbent County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
myfoxzone.com
Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day. In addition to HISD, Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Lamar CISD and Fort Bend ISD will also cancel classes Monday so students and staff can join the City of Houston's celebration. Harmony Public Schools will also close all campuses and offices on Monday.
Beto O'Rourke rallies at Houston universities to get young voters to the polls
HOUSTON — The fate of the youth vote remains a big question mark as voter turnout is lower than expected for early voting. Many young voters will be key in deciding who will be elected to offices up and down the ballot, and depending on what the turnout is from them, it could sway the election.
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
