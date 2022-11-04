ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. National political leaders barnstormed through the Lone Star State this weekend to help Texans from both political parties make their final plea to voters on the eve of the midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
bloghouston.com

No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!

So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race

In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law

You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
Community Impact Houston

Los Amigos now serving drinks along FM 1960 in Humble

Los Amigos sports bar opened in mid-October at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) In mid-October, Los Amigos opened at 2206 FM 1960 E., Humble. The sports bar offers a spot for customers to watch games on TV, play pool and hang out while enjoying a variety of drinks. A website has not yet been created for this establishment. 281-973-9719.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?

HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land hopes to preserve history; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings

Residents of Sugar Land are anxious to preserve the history of the Imperial Sugar char house. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Hunter Marrow stops by to discuss Sugar Land residents' fears that a local landmark, the Imperial Sugar char house, will be lost to disuse. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Alexandra del Moral Mealer outraises Linda Hidalgo 4-to-1 for Harris County judge race in final stretch before Election Day

Alexandra del Moral Mealer raised $3.7 million between Sept. 30-Oct.29, while Lina Hidalgo raised $911,000. (Courtesy Fotolia) Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the Republican candidate for Harris County judge, raised over $3.7 million between Sept. 30-Oct. 29 for an amount four times greater than that raised by Democratic incumbent County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Houston school closures: Several districts, colleges cancel class ahead of Astros victory parade

HOUSTON — As the Houston Astros prepare for Monday's World Series victory parade, the Houston Independent School District will cancel classes for the day. In addition to HISD, Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Lamar CISD and Fort Bend ISD will also cancel classes Monday so students and staff can join the City of Houston's celebration. Harmony Public Schools will also close all campuses and offices on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy