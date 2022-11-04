UFC 281 Countdown previews the much anticipated main event title fight between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1) is undefeated as a middleweight. His only career loss is to former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz for the 205-pound championship. Pereira (6-1) is riding a six-fight winning streak. He also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including knocking out “The Last Stylebender” in the second match.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO