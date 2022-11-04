ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Bisping gives five reasons why Israel Adesanya will win at UFC 281

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in on the UFC 281 main event between current champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Adesanya and Pereira have a backstory. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including by knockout in their second match, but Bisping doesn’t think that be a factor on Saturday.
UFC 281 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Adesanya knows how tough I am’

In the first episode of UFC 281 Embedded, Israel Adesanya and his teammates get Jersey tough His foe, Alex Pereira, trains in the Tri-State area as well. Champ Carla Esparza preps to face a powerhouse, Zhang Weili, who simulates fight night in Las Vegas. UFC 281 takes place at Madison...
UFC 281 Countdown Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

UFC 281 Countdown previews the strawweight co-main event title matchup between current division queen Carla Esparza and former champ Zhang Weili who is on a mission to regain the title. Esparza (19-6) is the two-time strawweight champion. This weekend’s fight against Weili (22-3) will be the first title defense of...
UFC 281 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 Countdown previews the much anticipated main event title fight between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1) is undefeated as a middleweight. His only career loss is to former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz for the 205-pound championship. Pereira (6-1) is riding a six-fight winning streak. He also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including knocking out “The Last Stylebender” in the second match.
UFC fight under investigation for betting incident

The UFC and a U.S.-based betting integrity firm are investigating “suspicious betting activity” surrounding Shayilan Nuerdanbieke’s first-round victory over Darrick Minner at UFC Vegas 64. According to MMA Junkie, the win wasn’t the only surprise but “it was the betting lines, which drastically changed just hours before...
Watch Michael Chandler front kick Tony Ferguson into the shadow realm | Free Fight Video

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler scored a brutal knockout win over former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in May. Chandler (23-7) faces another former interim lightweight champion on the UFC 281 main card on Saturday in Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC). Chandler enters the match ranked No. 5 in the division while Poirier is ranked No. 2.

