Anchorage, AK

Anchorage schools join others around nation that will close on Election Day to make voting easier, more secure

By Suzanne Downing
 2 days ago
The Anchorage School District will close schools on Nov. 8, Election Day, at the request of the Alaska Division of Elections. The officially stated reason is that it will make voting easier and reduce pressure on the parking lots and school campuses at the 54 school voting locations in Alaska’s largest city.

Anchorage is not alone in closing schools to avoid voting day pressures. Schools in Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Richardson, Austin, and other schools in North Texas that are used for polling will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns.

“Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers,” Axios reported. The influx of visitors during school hours poses security challenges, the news site reported.

Texas is especially concerned about security at schools after the Uvalde elementary school massacre occurred on the same day as a statewide runoff election in May.

Most schools in Wake County, North Carolina, will also close on Election Day, after a parents group concerned with safety made the request. Wake County is the home of Raleigh and has a population of more than one million people.

As far back as 2016, schools in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina closed on Election Day out of security concerns for students, teachers, and staff.

Ak off-road
2d ago

So how come they all of a sudden we need to close schools for an election, there has been voting for decades with no problem. So now parents now need to go to work will have to stay home other spend money they may not have for daycare. And that same parent/parents will have to come home and make sure all school work sent home will be done, I know because we received emails to let us know that children will be marked as present in school and all school work needs to be completed. So, schools are going to be heated, teachers are going to get paid and parents are required to work, teach their children, if not the children get no credit for work not finished. In addition; schools closed yesterday because, not for to much snow but because there are so many parents having to drive their children to school, if they tell you the truth, we don’t have enough bus drivers because they were pretty much on strike, they didn’t come out and say that, but when you can’t get them to work.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

