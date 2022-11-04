Read full article on original website
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
accesswdun.com
Impairment suspected in fatal Elbert County wreck
An Elberton woman died Saturday from injuries suffered in a Thursday wreck with a suspected impaired driver. Deborah Ann Heard, 62, was driving a Ford Focus that was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pickup driven by 50-year-old David Wayne Dye of Elberton, the Georgia State Patrol said. The wreck happened...
accesswdun.com
One person killed in Hall County shooting
A search for suspects continues after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Hall County. A caller reported a shooting on Brown Street off Old Athens Road to Hall County 911 around 10:25 a.m. The victim, Christopher Dixon, 25, of Gainesville was found shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
78-Year-Old Seigfried Otto Stritzl Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain. The crash happened on Thursday evening that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Seigfried Otto Stritzl of Gainesville.
At least One Person Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
Gwinnett Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened just east of Bethesda Church Road. Authorities said the crash happened when an eastbound car sideswiped another and continued to drive across the median. The car then struck another traveling westbound.
wrwh.com
Three Injured In Tuesday Wreck West Of Cleveland
(Cleveland)- A three-vehicle accident early Tuesday in White County sent three people to area hospitals. Bryce Barrett, Public Information Officer for White County Public Safety said, shortly after 9:30 Tuesday morning White County Fire Services was dispatched to the scene of a head-on motor vehicle accident involving two SUVs and a motorcycle. The incident happened on Highway 115 West of Cleveland near Ed Lewis Road.
accesswdun.com
GSP charges White County man in January traffic death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Rayonna Jemison was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Douglas County, near the Andy Mountain Road and Highway 78 area. Rayonna is described as 5...
WXIA 11 Alive
Gwinnett Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash on Ronald Reagan Parkway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Parkway. The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound sideswiped another and then proceeded to drive across the median where the vehicle struck another car traveling westbound. The driver of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Parents cited for juveniles behavior; truck possibly impersonating a police vehicle; mental health issues and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 27 – Nov. 3, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Complaint – Evergreen...
FOX Carolina
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence. According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 drivers arrested following pursuit and traffic stop; thefts of ATV, guns, wallet; slew of arrests
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 26th, 2022. ZONE 1. Arrest – 24-year-old Conyers man and 22-year-old Conyers...
Out of state woman found dead in the Upstate
An out of state woman has been found dead in the Upstate. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, the body of 20 year old, Emily Lauren King, of Canton, Georgia was found on the shoulder of the road.
smokesignalsnews.com
October was a busy for law enforcement
October saw a total of 58 arrests in Pickens County for offenses including multiple driving related arrests, assault, obstructing law enforcement officers and three drug-related arrests. The Pickens County Sheriff’s department handled the largest number of arrests with the Jasper police department nabbing five and the Georgia State Patrol arrested four people.
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
