Walmart joins Aldi, rolls back prices on Thanksgiving foods

Let the Thanksgiving price wars begin.

Nationwide grocers say they are feeling customers' pain of record-high food inflation, with double-digit increases.

But some grocers recently announced they are rolling back prices on select holiday items as Thanksgiving, the biggest food holiday of the year, is approaching.

Walmart, the largest food retailer, announced that its stores are rolling back prices on several Thanksgiving grocery items, offering them at last year's prices. Walmart's announcement of "This Year's Thanksgiving at Last Year's Meal Price" is on the heels of nationwide discount grocer Aldi rolling back prices to what they were in 2019.

The grocer, according to walmart.com, said they are "removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items."

"Saving money is a top priority for our customers right now, so this year, we’re removing inflation on an entire basket containing traditional Thanksgiving items," John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S., in the announcement. "We made significant investments on top of our everyday low prices so customers can get a traditional Thanksgiving meal at last year’s price at Walmart.

According to Walmart, that basket of goods includes turkeys at less than $1 per pound. Along with the basics of turkey, ham, potatoes, and stuffing, Walmart said customers can expect items like ready-to-heat mac and cheese and freshly made pumpkin pie also to be included in the price rollback.

"We’ve been working with suppliers for months to help ensure a strong supply for all the holiday mealtime essentials at Walmart this season, especially for meal heroes like ham and turkey," Laney said.

Walmart also said they've expanded their selection of turkey offerings, to include several sizes of whole turkeys to bone-in breasts, boneless roasts, and smoked turkeys.

Prices on the select holiday meal items are expected to be offered until Dec. 26.