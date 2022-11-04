Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
2:00PM UPDATE: Disney World has revised its closures. Currently, Disney has confirmed closure of Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations on Thursday, November 10th. Disney World has reversed its decision to close the resort areas listed below. Click here for the latest information. Subtropical Storm Nicole —...
disneyfoodblog.com
Feeling Adventurous at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World? You’ll Love This Shake.
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is HERE. And you know what that means?! Loads of new holiday treats for us to enjoy! While some of the new treats are available to enjoy ALL day in Magic Kingdom, others are exclusive to the party. The Sugar Plum Shake from Auntie...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: NO Availability at Disney World Hotels With Storm On the Way
Disney World has already been affected by Hurricane Ian this year, and now a new storm is forcing closures, cancellations, and more. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast early Thursday morning. And Disney World is making plans now to deal with the potentially severe weather.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You SHOULD Pay Extra To Ride Disney World’s Most Popular Rides
It’s no secret, a trip to Disney World can be pretty pricy. But here’s why you might want to spend even more money during your time in the parks. The costs of a Disney World trip can add up FAST. By the time you’ve paid for your park tickets, hotel room, transportation, food, and souvenirs, there’s a good chance that your budget may already be super tight. So, after all that, why would you want to pay even MORE money to ride an attraction? As wild as it may seem, there is a mathematical reason you might actually want to shell out more for that must-do ride.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?
Today, we’re taking an INTENSE look at Disney World prices – and its recent price hikes. Has it always been this way? And will it affect your upcoming trips?. Check out our video below about the Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?. Are you a DFB Video subscriber?...
ABC News
Popeyes will ship a frozen, fully cooked Cajun-style turkey to your Thanksgiving table for just under $100
Whether you're planning a big holiday meal for a large family this Thanksgiving and dislike cooking, or are in charge of the main dish for your upcoming friendsgiving, fast food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has a Southern-style solution for you. Some Americans have begun opting out of traditional Thanksgiving dinners...
Popculture
McDonald's Launches 2 New Sweet and Savory Menu Items
McDonald's is giving guests plenty to be thankful for. This November, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is bulking up its menu by not one, but two all-new mouth-watering additions. Set to roll out at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide beginning Monday, Nov. 21, the new Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and OREO Fudge McFlurry will be available to order.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Stops Offering New Park Passes As Storm Approaches
A Tropical Storm system approaching Central Florida is prompting closures and other changes at Disney World today. If you were planning to visit a Disney World park later this week, that Subtropical Storm named Nicole may affect your plans. Late Monday night, Disney World updated its Park Pass availability calendar...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Closing Water Park for Anticipated Tropical Storm
We have been watching Subtropical Storm Nicole as it has approached Florida’s East Coast, and it is now close enough to begin potentially affecting your Disney World vacation plans later this week. Disney World has announced the closure of some of its resorts, and the cancellation of a dinner...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Quietly Removes Resort Closures From Its Website
If there’s one thing we know about hurricane forecasts, it’s that they change. And we are seeing those changes in action today as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Florida coastline. It appears Disney World has reversed its earlier decision to close some resort areas during the storm. Earlier...
Dunkin’ Holiday Drinks Are Back And There’s A New Christmas Cookie-Inspired Cold Brew
Dunkin’s holiday menu has officially returned and includes returning seasonal fan favorites and a new iced coffee for people who’ve always wanted to drink a Christmas cookie. Among the repeat favorites are Dunkin’s Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which is available hot or iced, as well as the Toasted...
disneyfoodblog.com
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
disneyfoodblog.com
EPCOT vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Disney World Park is Best?
It’s decision time! You only have 1 day in Walt Disney World and can only visit 1 park, and you have to CHOOSE between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT!. Magic Kingdom is the OG Disney World park, but EPCOT’s origins also trace back to Walt Disney’s vision of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Each is so different, and each so iconic, so how do you choose?
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World’s New Funnel Cake Is Everything We Wanted and More
The holidays have OFFICIALLY begun in Disney World — it’s the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. If you’re looking for an exclusive holiday offering in Disney World, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom, featuring special holiday entertainment on select evenings in November and December. The party lasts from 7PM to midnight and amid all the festive celebrations and entertainment, you can also enjoy some exclusive treats! We’re taking you with us to try not one but THREE holiday menu items, and if you like sweets, you’ll want to hear about these.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Meet Santa Claus WITHOUT a Park Ticket in Disney World!
What are you looking forward to this holiday season in Disney World?. Maybe it’s the giant gingerbread displays, the snoap, or the festive treats, but no matter what it is that you’re looking forward to, there’s a LOT to do this year during the holidays! A staple of the holiday season is meeting and getting pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nicholas (AKA Santa!) and we’ve got more details on how you can meet him without a park ticket!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Loungefly Backpack That Is a MUST for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Fans in Disney World
Having a great Disney bag can help make your day in the parks better!. There are a few essentials you want to bring into the park, but you don’t want a bag that’s too small or too big. That’s where Disney Loungefly backpacks enter the chat — most of the backpacks are the perfect size for your park essentials, so we’re constantly looking out for new ones to share with you. And now, there’s another Loungefly you should check out in Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to the ULTIMATE Princess Character Meal in Disney World
Hear ye, hear ye — it’s time to dine like straight-up ROYALTY in Disney World. No, we’re not talking about Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom. Instead, we’re heading over to EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion to check out a newly reopened Akershus Royal Banquet Hall! Get ready to see everything this Princess Storybook Dining meal has to offer because we’re bringing you our FULL review!
disneyfoodblog.com
WOW. The Ornament Treat Is the BEST Snack We’ve Had in Disney World in a LONG Time.
Get ready to deck the halls because we’re live from the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the season!. Entertainment, characters, merchandise, and snacks abound — and you know we’re sharing it all with you! We’ve eaten our way through a few snacks (and are on our way to trying them all!), but now it’s time to check out a sweet treat over on Main Street, U.S.A.!
disneyfoodblog.com
‘OBSESSED’: Amazon Shoppers LOVE This Disney Advent Calendar
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Halloween is over and the holiday season is coming up quickly!. One of the most exciting parts is picking out an advent calendar. With so many choices available it...
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
