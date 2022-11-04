ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneyfoodblog.com

Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World

If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneydining.com

ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com

As 2 Spots REOPEN in Disney World, 11 Attractions and Restaurants Will Remain CLOSED

There’s a LOT to do in Disney World, from roller coasters to ride, shows to see, and snacks to eat. But some of those things are not available all the time!. Disney will periodically close rides, attractions, shows, and restaurants in order to update and improve them. That means that you might see a few temporary closures during your upcoming trip to the parks. Don’t worry — we’ve got a full list of what’s going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week.
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

2:00PM UPDATE: Disney World has revised its closures. Currently, Disney has confirmed closure of Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations on Thursday, November 10th. Disney World has reversed its decision to close the resort areas listed below. Click here for the latest information. Subtropical Storm Nicole —...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Stops Offering New Park Passes As Storm Approaches

A Tropical Storm system approaching Central Florida is prompting closures and other changes at Disney World today. If you were planning to visit a Disney World park later this week, that Subtropical Storm named Nicole may affect your plans. Late Monday night, Disney World updated its Park Pass availability calendar...
disneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disney World Closing Water Park for Anticipated Tropical Storm

We have been watching Subtropical Storm Nicole as it has approached Florida’s East Coast, and it is now close enough to begin potentially affecting your Disney World vacation plans later this week. Disney World has announced the closure of some of its resorts, and the cancellation of a dinner...
