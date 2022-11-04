Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots
SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
cohaitungchi.com
15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels
San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Antonio 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Antonio this year? This post covers Christmas San Antonio 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Antonio, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
KENS 5
Easy to remember workout to get you moving
Gigi Isaac is a coach and instructor at Life Time Fitness in San Antonio. She's demonstrating a workout you can try out!
KSAT 12
Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
KSAT 12
Free family-friendly festival and welcome walk to take place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Welcome Walk & Festival will take place in San Antonio on Saturday. The free festival celebrates the journey and cultural heritage of immigrants and refugees who have made San Antonio their home. “For more than 300 years, San Antonio has been a city...
Total lunar eclipse will be visible in San Antonio this week
Early risers will have no problems. Everyone else needs to plan ahead.
KSAT 12
‘The walker is long gone’: Young San Antonio shooting victim proves doctors wrong during recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A 5-year-old boy who doctors said would never walk again after being shot in the back during a drive-by shooting is not just walking but also running. Romeo Aguilar was shot Oct. 24, 2021. Three weeks after the shooting, he started moving his legs and was able to get around with the help of a walker.
Enchanting light trail opens this week at San Antonio Botanical Garden
Get into the holiday spirit, San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
12 San Antonio restaurants for delicious crispy fried chicken
Do you like yours spicy or sweet?
San Antonio Current
The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio
We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands this week
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
tmpresale.com
Felipe Esparza in San Antonio, TX Mar 25th, 2023 – pre-sale code
A presale password for an upcoming Felipe Esparza presale is available below to TMpresale.com members! While this brief presale offer is on, you’ll have the chance to buy Felipe Esparza show tickets in advance of tickets go on sale to the public. You may not get another chance to...
KENS 5
Mr. Gambolini was surrendered by his owner at 15 years old | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Say hello to Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old feline who was surrendered...
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
