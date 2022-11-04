ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Pearl purges most remaining free parking lots

SAN ANTONIO – Parking your car at the Pearl could cost you more from now on. The sought-after destination has now made previously free parking lots paid parking sections — and not just the ‘premium’ lots closest to the entrance. The three areas that had been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Gorgeous Places to Go Hiking in San Antonio for All Levels

San Antonio is known most famously for its bustling Riverwalk, the historic Alamo, and the surrounding missions that play an important part in Texas history. However, there are a surprising number of beautiful nature and outdoor spaces that you can explore by hiking in San Antonio. The Texas Hill Country is a wonderful playground for people who love the outdoors, especially if you enjoy the variety of desert-type landscapes, forests, and slowing waterways side by side. We created this guide to the best hikes in and near San Antonio to help you plan your next outdoor adventure!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family, friends, fans to remember beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush at memorial at Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and fans will gather in San Antonio on Sunday to memorialize beloved and longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush. Rush, a radio host for 96.1 NOW and longtime friend of KSAT, died on Oct. 21 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. He was 44.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 most miserable places in San Antonio

We love San Antonio, but we also know that everything here isn't sunshine and roses all the time. In fact, a number of spots in SA kinda suck ass. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just going out and about, there are plenty of hellscapes that any San Antonian will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Some of them are perfectly delightful most of the time, but one small thing can take things from happy to sad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

