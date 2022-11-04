Read full article on original website
Sulphur Springs ISD Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education and Human Resources Justin Cowart Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022 issued a letter to parents via the school Blackboard notification system letting them know that, due to students’ competitive successes and a shortage of full-time drivers, buses could run later than usual next week.
One of the infamous art teacher's notorious images, with a child's face [since covered,] debuted on a separate inappropriate Instagram page.(@officialnaughynaughty/Instagram) Following the initial, controversial break of this newsworthy event, facts and opinions have snowballed this story into something bigger than it needed to become.
Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors. Information covered will include:. Understanding the dangers. Essential Do’s and Don’ts. Helpful tools.
Sixteen SSHS Choir students who competed Oct. 15 made the Region IV All Region Choir and are advancing to Pre Area competition. “Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off,” SSHS Choir instructor Beth Cole said of the students efforts for the Oct. 15 contest.
