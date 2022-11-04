ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSST Radio

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Join the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel November 8th for an Informative Meeting on Internet Safety

Keeping everyone safe is a top priority of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. Join us on Tuesday, November 8 for an informative presentation from Brandon Shurtleff of Sulphur Springs ISD regarding internet safety for seniors. Information covered will include:. Understanding the dangers. Essential Do’s and Don’ts. Helpful tools.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

16 SSHS Choir Students Advancing From Region To Pre-Area Contest

Sixteen SSHS Choir students who competed Oct. 15 made the Region IV All Region Choir and are advancing to Pre Area competition. “Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off,” SSHS Choir instructor Beth Cole said of the students efforts for the Oct. 15 contest.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy