Sixteen SSHS Choir students who competed Oct. 15 made the Region IV All Region Choir and are advancing to Pre Area competition. “Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off,” SSHS Choir instructor Beth Cole said of the students efforts for the Oct. 15 contest.

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO