county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Nov. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). 24/7 violation, Nov. 7, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. A 47-year-old woman was arrested...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Nov. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Nov. 4, Sage Valley Junior High, GPD. A 12-year-old male was cited...
county17.com
Man intentionally crashes vehicle into another, arrested for stalking, property destruction
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man is in custody after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another to keep a woman from leaving early this morning on Highway 14-16, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The man, 41-year-old Jesse Jenson, reportedly arrived at the location shortly after 3 a.m....
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/8/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Nov. 8:. At 12:13 a.m. to South Highway 59 for a possible motor vehicle crash. At 1:16 a.m. to West 6th Street for an emergency medical response. At 1:42 a.m. to Lariat Street for...
county17.com
Memories of Irene
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Irene Gakwa. Her name and the story of her disappearance one spring evening in Campbell County have captivated the hearts, minds, and imaginations of thousands. The same question is being asked, time and again: where is Irene? It’s been asked in dozens of news publications, it’s...
county17.com
Optional One Percent approved by Campbell County voters
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Campbell County voters have chosen to keep the Optional One Percent Sales Tax going for the next four years. According to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Election’s Office, the tax passed with 7,935 votes in favor of it and 4,305 votes against it.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Woman Fends Off Man With Machete
GILLETTE — A Campbell County man is in custody after allegedly causing a woman to fear for her safety and defend herself against him with a machete this morning, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The suspect, only identified as a 58-year-old man, made the initial report shortly before...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County reports absentee totals for 2022 General Election
Gillette, Wyo. — Absentee votes for the 2022 General Election are in, according to the Campbell County Election Office. These results are unofficial until they are canvased by the local governing board. Full results will be reported as they become available.
county17.com
Jones bests Fralick for Campbell County Cemetery District Board
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Incumbent J.D. Jones will take an unexpired two-year term on the Campbell County Cemetery District board, if unofficial results of Tuesday’s polling hold. Campbell County Elections Department’s preliminary results showed he beat Lucas Fralick 3,243-2,332. The election results still need to be certified before...
county17.com
Lundvall wins bid for Mayor of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Shay Lundvall will be the next Gillette Mayor having beat out competitor Nathan McLeland in the 2022 General Election, according to the unofficial election results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. The election results still need to be certified before they become official, but the...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Sheridan Media
One Killed In Head-On Vehicle Collision Northeast Of Hulett
One man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision involving two tractor-trailer combination units. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says shortly after 6am this past Thursday (November 3rd), one trailer was heading east-bound on US Highway 212, near the Wyoming-South Dakota border line, when it crossed the centerline, and hit another trailer that was traveling in the opposite direction, head on.
county17.com
Kretschman retains At-Large seat on Campbell conservation board
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Kim Kretschman retained the At-Large seat on the Campbell County Conservation District Board, according to preliminary results from Campbell County Elections Department. She beat Tex McBride 3,344-2,235, unofficial results showed. The election results still need to be certified before they become official.
county17.com
Simonson, Carsrud maintain seats on Gillette City Council
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There will be some new and some familiar faces on the Gillette City Council next year according to the unofficial results reported by the Campbell County Elections Office. Councilwoman Tricia Simonson, representing Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councilman Timothy Carsrud held on to their seats, beating...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 16 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Lawrence...
county17.com
Voting guide for Campbell County General Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s General Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters casting ballots today must vote at their local precincts, not Campbell...
county17.com
Campbell County School Board of Trustees Candidate Questionnaire: Jerry R. Means
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Hoskinson, Rice win seats on Campbell County Health Board of Trustees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Trustees Sarah Hartsaw and Alan Stuber have held onto their seats in the 2022 Election while Chairman Adrian Gerrits and Trustee Lisa Harry were both defeated by the competition. According to the unofficial results released by the Campbell County Elections Office, Gerrits and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Republican House Speaker Eric Barlow Wins Gillette State Senate Seat
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Eric Barlow glided from the Wyoming House of Representatives to the Senate in Tuesday’s general election. Barlow, of Gillette and the Republican nominee for the Senate District 23 seat in the same region, beat Independent challenger Patricia Junek...
