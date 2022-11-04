Richmond, Elwood police growing beards to help families of slain officers

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two police departments that suffered tragedy this year are helping each other through a friendly competition.

The Richmond and Elwood police departments are matched through November and December in a Battle of the Beards, according to an RPD news release. The competition involves officers have received permission to grow facial hair and are encouraged to make donations for that right.

RPD's officers will raise money to support the family of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot to death July 31. Elwood's officers will donate to the family of RPD Officer Seara Burton, who died Sept. 18 after being shot Aug. 10.

In the release, RPD indicates a special bond has grown between the families of Shahnavaz and Burton and among Richmond and Elwood officers. Elwood Chief Jason Brizendine delivered a traveling tub filled with snacks to RPD shortly after Burton's shooting.

Brizendine also stood outside the Richmond Municipal Building when Burton's procession passed on the way to Doan & Mills Funeral Home from her autopsy in Dayton, Ohio. The Elwood chief played a role in Burton's honor ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, and following the ceremony handed RPD Chief Mike Britt an envelope with EPD donations for Burton's family.

Community members are also welcome to contribute to RPD's collection for Shahnavaz's family. Donations may be made at the RPD information window inside the west entrance of the Richmond Municipal Building, 50 N. Fifth St. It is open 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations may also be mailed to Richmond Police Department, 50 N. Fifth St., Richmond IN 47374.

RPD can accept cash and check donations, but it is not recommended to send cash through the mail. Checks should be made payable to Richmond Police Department with "beards" written in the memo section.

RPD promotions

RPD recently promoted three officers.

Capt. Andy Jury was promoted from lieutenant, Lt. Zach Taylor was promoted from sergeant and Sgt. Ami Miller was promoted from patrol officer.

Jury and Taylor were also promoted at the same time in August 2020 when Jury became a lieutenant and Taylor, who at the time was a K-9 officer, became a sergeant.

Miller was selected the departments Officer of the Year for 2018.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond, Elwood police growing beards to help families of slain officers