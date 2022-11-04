ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Hill

MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross

MSNBC has parted ways with host Tiffany Cross, according to multiple reports. The network decided not to renew Cross’s contract, Variety reported, parting ways with the weekend host who was known for her fierce criticisms of conservatives and pushback on statements made by other media personalities. Cross’s relationship with...
msn.com

Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes

Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research. Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20...
Popculture

MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing

Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
AdWeek

Today, Steve Kornacki Dropped a New Podcast, Hosted a Special Hour on MSNBC, and Is Featured in Washington Post Magazine

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. November at MSNBC is nearly upon us, and traditionally that means a substantial dose of Steve Kornacki. The veteran political correspondent (and his khakis) will once again be featured across NBC News and MSNBC platforms on midterm election night next week.
News Breaking LIVE

New Details Revealed About CNN's Morning Show Changes

Further details were announced Thursday about the new morning show that will launch on CNN on Tuesday, November 1, hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. The new details were revealed along with a new promo video that showed the hosts conversing and drinking coffee. The show looks to emphasize the “we’re all friends” chemistry that other morning shows include, such as NBC’s “Today Show,” ABC’s “Good Morning America” and MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” which new CNN president Chris Licht helped produce.
nexttv.com

ABC, Fox News Top News Preference Poll

ABC was the network most people favored for their news, according to a poll of 1,126 Americans conducted by research site CableTV.com, barely edging out Fox News for second place, though essentially a dead heat given the average margin of error of about 3% for that sample. Poll participants were...

