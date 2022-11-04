Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Disney World Announces Closures Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
2:00PM UPDATE: Disney World has revised its closures. Currently, Disney has confirmed closure of Walt Disney World Water Parks and Miniature Golf locations on Thursday, November 10th. Disney World has reversed its decision to close the resort areas listed below. Click here for the latest information. Subtropical Storm Nicole —...
All Of the Rides That Will Be Open During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Disney World!
The holiday season is here in Disney World and we can’t wait to celebrate!. One of the biggest offerings this year is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, a seasonal after-hours event held on select nights in Magic Kingdom between November 8th to December 22nd, 2022. There are lots of fun things to do during the event and we’ve got the list of attractions ticketholders will be able to check out!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: LOTS of ‘Zootopia’ Merchandise!
We’ve been admiring the holiday decorations, getting ready for the holiday popcorn buckets coming to the park, and checking out new merchandise. And now, we’re here to share the newest updates with all of you!. Before we get into the updates, be sure to download the FREE DFB...
EPCOT vs. Magic Kingdom: Which Disney World Park is Best?
It’s decision time! You only have 1 day in Walt Disney World and can only visit 1 park, and you have to CHOOSE between Magic Kingdom and EPCOT!. Magic Kingdom is the OG Disney World park, but EPCOT’s origins also trace back to Walt Disney’s vision of the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow. Each is so different, and each so iconic, so how do you choose?
‘OBSESSED’: Amazon Shoppers LOVE This Disney Advent Calendar
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Halloween is over and the holiday season is coming up quickly!. One of the most exciting parts is picking out an advent calendar. With so many choices available it...
Why You SHOULD Pay Extra To Ride Disney World’s Most Popular Rides
It’s no secret, a trip to Disney World can be pretty pricy. But here’s why you might want to spend even more money during your time in the parks. The costs of a Disney World trip can add up FAST. By the time you’ve paid for your park tickets, hotel room, transportation, food, and souvenirs, there’s a good chance that your budget may already be super tight. So, after all that, why would you want to pay even MORE money to ride an attraction? As wild as it may seem, there is a mathematical reason you might actually want to shell out more for that must-do ride.
Disney World’s New Funnel Cake Is Everything We Wanted and More
The holidays have OFFICIALLY begun in Disney World — it’s the first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. If you’re looking for an exclusive holiday offering in Disney World, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separately ticketed event in Magic Kingdom, featuring special holiday entertainment on select evenings in November and December. The party lasts from 7PM to midnight and amid all the festive celebrations and entertainment, you can also enjoy some exclusive treats! We’re taking you with us to try not one but THREE holiday menu items, and if you like sweets, you’ll want to hear about these.
NEWS: NO Availability at Disney World Hotels With Storm On the Way
Disney World has already been affected by Hurricane Ian this year, and now a new storm is forcing closures, cancellations, and more. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall on Florida’s East Coast early Thursday morning. And Disney World is making plans now to deal with the potentially severe weather.
This Christmas Cookie Churro Was NOT What We Expected in Disney World
There are SO many new treats at Magic Kingdom right now!. We’re talking about dozens of sweets for the holiday season, including some that are exclusive to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. We’ve been trying out all the goodies, and now we’re diving into our next one — a special holiday churro!
Disney World Stops Offering New Park Passes As Storm Approaches
A Tropical Storm system approaching Central Florida is prompting closures and other changes at Disney World today. If you were planning to visit a Disney World park later this week, that Subtropical Storm named Nicole may affect your plans. Late Monday night, Disney World updated its Park Pass availability calendar...
BREAKING: Disney World Quietly Removes Resort Closures From Its Website
If there’s one thing we know about hurricane forecasts, it’s that they change. And we are seeing those changes in action today as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the Florida coastline. It appears Disney World has reversed its earlier decision to close some resort areas during the storm. Earlier...
Over 25 NEW Food Items Coming to Disney World Soon!
A ton of merchandise, festive decorations, and pretty soon, we’ll be attending the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year! We previously learned about all of the fun food coming to that party, but what about the rest of Walt Disney World? Well, we’ve got a look at a TON of new and returning holiday treats coming to Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs soon — let’s take a look!
Glittering Sorcerer Mickey Earrings and Other Baublebar Pieces Available Online
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Just in time for holiday shopping, Baublebar has surprised us with a bunch of new Disney pieces!. Inspired by a variety of classic characters and movies, these items are...
10 Pro Tips For Using Lyft in Disney World
Nowadays, there are plenty of ways to get around the Walt Disney World Resort. From buses and monorails to boats and the Skyliner, Disney offers all kinds of free transportation. But sometimes, Disney transportation can be a bit…unpredictable, or certain circumstances may leave you considering actually paying for a ride...
Disney Needs to Fix This Huge Problem. Here’s How to Avoid It in the Meantime.
There’s simply not enough time in the world to do everything you want to do in Disney World. When you’re trying to squeeze in dining reservations, rides, Genie+ Lightning Lanes, shopping, and more – there are bound to be slow-downs and time conflicts. But there’s also a BIG problem that can happen very easily and Disney has yet to fix it.
DFB Video: Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?
Today, we’re taking an INTENSE look at Disney World prices – and its recent price hikes. Has it always been this way? And will it affect your upcoming trips?. Check out our video below about the Can Disney World Keep Raising Prices?. Are you a DFB Video subscriber?...
BREAKING: Disney World Closing Water Park for Anticipated Tropical Storm
We have been watching Subtropical Storm Nicole as it has approached Florida’s East Coast, and it is now close enough to begin potentially affecting your Disney World vacation plans later this week. Disney World has announced the closure of some of its resorts, and the cancellation of a dinner...
You Have to See the Crowds in Disney World Today to Believe Them
The holidays aren’t the only things picking up in Disney World right now!. We’ve continued to watch holiday decorations and touches pop-up across Disney World and now we’re seeing more of the holiday crowds start to come to the parks. Not only do the holidays draw people to the parks, but there was also the runDisney Wine and Dine Half Marathon which brought LOTS of runners to Disney World! But today, after the race weekend has ended, the crowds were even bigger and you’ve gotta see them to believe them.
Construction UPDATE on Changes at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney World was meant to change and grow, so that means that there are constant construction projects going on. Over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, a lot has been going on: Kona Cafe got a makeover, while there’s still construction happening on the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) villas that are being built there. So let’s take a look at the latest updates!
VIDEOS: The Musical Popcorn Bucket and MORE Have Arrived Early in Disney World!
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is BACK and we’ve been celebrating all night long. From treats to entertainment, we’ve been taking it all in — and we just so happened to spot a few souvenirs around Magic Kingdom that we weren’t expecting to see just yet!
