It’s no secret, a trip to Disney World can be pretty pricy. But here’s why you might want to spend even more money during your time in the parks. The costs of a Disney World trip can add up FAST. By the time you’ve paid for your park tickets, hotel room, transportation, food, and souvenirs, there’s a good chance that your budget may already be super tight. So, after all that, why would you want to pay even MORE money to ride an attraction? As wild as it may seem, there is a mathematical reason you might actually want to shell out more for that must-do ride.

2 DAYS AGO