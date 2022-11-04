ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

67-year-old man hit by car dies from injuries

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 67-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in October.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, was hit by a car on October 29 around 9:30 p.m. in Bethlehem.

65-year-old passenger dies, car flips over in crash

Friday morning the coroner stated Mayo died from the blunt force injuries he sustained after the incident.

The death is being investigated by the City of Bethlehem Police Department and the Northhampton County District Attorney’s Office.

Related
WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase

SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
MOSCOW, PA
WBRE

29-year-old pronounced dead after Snyder County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night. According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m. Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
