67-year-old man hit by car dies from injuries

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 67-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in October.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, was hit by a car on October 29 around 9:30 p.m. in Bethlehem.

Friday morning the coroner stated Mayo died from the blunt force injuries he sustained after the incident.

The death is being investigated by the City of Bethlehem Police Department and the Northhampton County District Attorney’s Office.

