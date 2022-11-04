Newsmakers Campaign 2022 Debate: RI General Treasurer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on a special edition of Newsmakers – a debate between the candidates for Rhode Island general treasurer: Democrat James Diossa and Republican James Lathrop. The winner will succeed outgoing Democrat Seth Magaziner, who is term-limited.

Prefer your Newsmakers on the go?

Subscribe to our podcast!

Apple | Google

Spotify | Stitcher

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.