ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene shares adorable photo of twins dressed in costumes

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins had fa-boo-lous Halloween costumes this year. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Monday to share a photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella dressed up for the spooky holiday. “Happy Halloween 🎃,” Charlene captioned the picture of...
HOLAUSA

Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess. “Just 10...
People

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared the happy news — and a shot of the sparkler — in an official statement Royal wedding bells will ring in Luxembourg next year! On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra, 31, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement. Sharing a bit...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
rsvplive.ie

Kate Middleton wows in beautiful blazer from Zara and it costs less than €30

Kate Middleton is not only known for her duties as former Duchess of Cambridge and now Princess of Wales - she is also adored for her incredible sense of style. The wife of Prince William is often decked out head to toe in designer clothes, which is no surprise given her status in the Royal Family.
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
People

People

350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy