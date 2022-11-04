Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Princess Charlene shares adorable photo of twins dressed in costumes
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins had fa-boo-lous Halloween costumes this year. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Monday to share a photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella dressed up for the spooky holiday. “Happy Halloween 🎃,” Charlene captioned the picture of...
Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary
One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess. “Just 10...
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring
The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared the happy news — and a shot of the sparkler — in an official statement Royal wedding bells will ring in Luxembourg next year! On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra, 31, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement. Sharing a bit...
How Prince Harry’s Memoir Release Is a Direct Shot at Kate Middleton
Find out why Prince Harry's announcement of when his memoir 'SPARE' will be released is seen as a direct jab at his sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Charles Spencer Honors Sister Princess Diana on All Souls' Day with 'Deeply Poignant Photograph'
Charles Spencer is thinking of Princess Diana. The 9th Earl Spencer, 58, posted a tender tribute to his late elder sister and their father John Spencer for All Souls' Day Wednesday. Christians use the annual holy day to honor loved ones who have died. "Today is All Souls Day —...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
A bride-to-be paid $200 for a pink vintage wedding dress with blue lace accents ahead of her sunset-themed wedding
Madison "Madi" Cervantes showed off her multi-colored vintage wedding dress on TikTok. The first TikTok and several accompanying videos went viral, garnering a combined 51 million views. Cervantes found the $200 dress online after striking out while looking for traditional white gowns. A bride-to-be in Texas delighted the internet when...
rsvplive.ie
Kate Middleton wows in beautiful blazer from Zara and it costs less than €30
Kate Middleton is not only known for her duties as former Duchess of Cambridge and now Princess of Wales - she is also adored for her incredible sense of style. The wife of Prince William is often decked out head to toe in designer clothes, which is no surprise given her status in the Royal Family.
An Inside Look at Tiffany Trump’s Bachelorette Party and Extravagant Gift Bags
Courtesy of Tiffany Trump Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of. Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags for the […]
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’
Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo
Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1