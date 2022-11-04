ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD narcotics detectives, supervisors transferred out of Manhattan in Electric Zoo booze scandal

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A dozen upper Manhattan narcotics detectives and their supervisors were transferred to other boroughs Friday amid an NYPD probe of allegations that members of their unit drank on duty at Labor Day’s Electric Zoo concert, the Daily News has learned.

The massive shakeup at the Manhattan North Detective Bureau included the reassignment of commanding officers Deputy Chief Brian McGee and Inspector Peter Fiorillo, according to department orders shared with The News.

The unprecedented transfers come about a week after news spread that three detectives in the Manhattan North Narcotics unit were stripped of their guns and shields for allegedly drinking in the VIP section of the concert, held on Randall’s Island.

The NYPD would not say if the transfers were linked to the events at the concert.

“The transfers were made based on the needs of the department,” an NYPD spokeswoman said.

A lieutenant and two sergeants who were in charge of the three detectives were also placed on modified assignment as the investigation continues, said police sources with knowledge of the case.

A concert security guard caught the detectives swilling hooch from the VIP section, the sources said.

When confronted, the detectives were up front about who they were — but concert staffers thought they were pretending to be cops and called the police on them.

When officers summoned to the VIP section verified that the boozing crew were in fact on-duty police officers, an internal investigation began.

The officers were accused of drinking on duty as well as swiping a bottle of alcohol.

Internal Affairs investigators were still trying to determine what charges, if any, the detectives caught drinking will face, although the third-grade detectives will most likely be booted back down to police officer, sources said.

It’s not believed that the sergeants and lieutenant were drinking, but they may be charged with failure to supervise, sources with knowledge of the case said.

Headliners for the massive three-day concert included performers Deadcrow, Lucati and Space Wizard.

The Manhattan District Attorney is determining whether the officers will face any criminal charges, an NYPD spokesman said.

“These are troubling allegations,” the spokesman said in a statement Tuesday. “Our work in this case is not done, and we will continue to go where the facts take us.”

