Maine State

NBCMontana

Belgrade School Board seeks input on superintendent search

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade School Board wants to hear from community members, parents and business leaders about the district's search for a new superintendent. Superintendent Godfrey Saunders announced his retirement in September. Board members will hold listening sessions to gain feedback regarding the search for a candidate. They...
BELGRADE, MT
NBCMontana

Corvallis Schools delayed

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to increasingly hazardous road conditions, Corvallis School District will be operating on a 2-hour late start. School will start at 10:30 with buses running 2 hours later than normal.
CORVALLIS, MT
NBCMontana

East Middle School to dedicate Freedom Shrine on Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — East Middle School in Butte invites the public to the dedication of its new Freedom Shrine on Tuesday. It's a collection of primary documents that tell the story of America’s history. The Butte Exchange Club and the United Veterans Council will give a history of the U.S. flag, along with the traditions associated with it.
BUTTE, MT

