Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
With banners flying and to the accompaniment of music from three bands, Charles C. Moore, Republican candidate for governor, made his election-eve appeal to voters in Idaho Falls this week in November 1922. Moore made his speech at the corner of Broadway and Park Avenue, where he was cheered by a large crowd filled with old friends. This came at the end of a 60-mile auto caravan from Ashton. Before his speech, Moore made a tour of the city at the head of this parade. Polls had Moore leading his Democratic challenger, former Gov. Moses Alexander, by 2 to 1, and indeed Moore was elected to become Idaho’s 13th governor, holding office from 1923 to 1927. Following his speech, Moore returned to his home in St. Anthony to cast his ballot and wait for results.
Zausch, Robert Francis
Robert Zausch Francis Zausch Robert Francis Zausch, 84, Pocatello, passed away, November 2, 2022. Robert was born on December 24, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At age 2 his family moved to California, which was the start of his pioneer lifestyle out West. Robert enlisted in the Marines in 1956, and received a medical honorable discharge. In 1960, Robert married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Stanley. They had 4 children; Matthew Zausch (deceased), Patrick Zausch, Daniel Zausch, and Lauretta Horn (Edward), and 4 grandchildren; Jessica Southwood, Christina Zausch, Jeffrey Zausch, and Samuel Sumstine (deceased), and several great grandchildren. As a young man, Robert obtained a degree in Electronic Engineering, and was a pioneer in the semiconductor industry when AMI began operations in San Jose, CA in 1966. He spent the next 38 years employed with AMI, and retired in 2004. In 1970, Robert moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho to open the new facility for AMI. He was a devoted family man and was very active in the community. In true pioneer spirit, Robert was instrumental in starting the Pocatello organized softball league. He believed in supporting higher education and was a large donor to the ISU Bengal Foundation for decades. In addition to this, he also found time to go bowling every week, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and snowmobiling. Later, Robert got into pitching horseshoes and became a world champion, and was instrumental in bringing the World Horseshoe Tournament to Pocatello in 2004. In retirement, he and his wife Kathy spent most of their time camping at Devil Creek Reservoir. They loved being a part of the retirement community there and formed lifelong friendships with their fellow campers. Robert will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 15th at 11AM in the St. Anthony Chapel - Holy Spirit Catholic Community. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services Tuesday and Monday, November 14th from 6-8PM in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Burial will follow services in the Mountain View Cemetery (54W). In lieu of flowers, Robert requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, as they were a tremendous help when he was young. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542.
Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls
A group of former marines hiking across the nation made their way through Idaho Falls on Saturday. The soldiers call their journey "The Long Road" and they are making the trip for project History Flight, which has recovered the bodies of more than 3-hundred fallen service members since 2003. The post Marines on a mission pass through Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
HS FB scores 11/4: Highland, Poky's seasons with losses in state quarterfinals
FOOTBALL Mountain View 30, Highland 24 Bishop Kelly 28, Pocatello 7 The Thunder scored on a 68-yard pass from Hunter May to Garrett Keller, but that's where the good news stopped for Pocatello, which went 5-5 this season. Minico 28,...
'Picasso & Pie' to be held at Senior Activity Center Wednesday
POCATELLO — Please join us for our first "Picasso & Pie" on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello. Diane Bilyeu, vice president of the Senior Activity Center Board, said: “We have many local treasures in Pocatello, and George Wise is definitely one of them. Displaying his art is an honor, and we would like the public to come and view it and have a piece of pie at the same time.”
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Idaho Army National Guard troops return
45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The post Idaho Army National Guard troops return appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg.
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
UPDATE: Bonneville High School evacuated due to defective melting battery
IDAHO FALLS – Students at Bonneville High School were evacuated on Friday afternoon after officials thought they smelled leaking gas. But it turns out it was actually just a faulty battery. “A faulty battery on one of the generators was melting down and releasing dangerous gasses,” Bonneville District 93...
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
Transmission Line Replacement for Five Million Gallon (5MG) Tank
The City of Pocatello recently awarded a construction contract to Timberlake Construction, LLC, for the 5MG tank transmission line replacement project. Funding is provided through the Water Department’s capital reserve budget. The contractor will start mobilizing the site, and construction will begin November 7, 2022. The project includes the...
‘He was much more of a hero than we ever knew.’ Local man who died fighting in Ukraine brought back to Idaho
BLACKFOOT — A 34-year-old Rexburg man who died while fighting in Ukraine was honored in Idaho and laid to rest on Wednesday. Dane Partridge was married and had five children. He died on Oct. 11 after being critically injured fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother, Terri Hepworth, said his...
High wind warning in effect for eastern Idaho this weekend with heavy snow in the mountains
IDAHO FALLS – Another storm is headed to eastern Idaho this weekend, but the type of weather will be different, depending on where you live. In the Upper Snake River Plain from Burley through Mud Lake and into eastern Magic Valley, the National Weather Service is forecasting rain and very strong wind on Friday and Saturday. This includes Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and surrounding communities. Areas farther west will also be affected, such as Arco, Craters of the Moon, Howe, Mackay and Dubois.
