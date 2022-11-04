Read full article on original website
Klaytn and Elrond Are Losing Its Value Quickly! – Why Snowfall Protocol Is A Smarter Investment.
Klaytn (KLAY) and Elrond (EGLD) are quickly losing their value on the market. While they may have had a great start during the bull market, their prices have been dropping steadily since early this year. Why is this happening? And is there a better investment option out there?. In this...
FTX-Binance Drama: FTT Loses $2.5 Billion In Market Value – Going For Nil?
The FTX-Binance drama unfolds and deals a heavy blow on Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto, the FTT. FTT, the token created to act as native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange FTX, suffered a massive blow after news broke that Binance is buying the company. In just a span of 24 hours, the...
5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More
The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
Bitcoin and Altcoins like Binance Coin bouncing back – How far can Uniglo.io shoot into the Top 100 after its massive Burn Event?
The DXY (U.S Dollar Index) runs out of steam and trades inversely to risk-on assets such as crypto. This makes the prevailing market conditions an excellent opportunity for investors to build their portfolios. Bitcoin, Binance Coin, and other altcoins have all made nice bouncebacks, and analysts expect this rally to...
Turkey Traded Dogecoin More Than Combined Volume Of BTC And ETH
Is Doge so stealthy? The global economy is still struggling to come out of the stiff shackles posed by many reasons in recent times, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the slowdown in China, and the aftermath problems of the COVID pandemic, to name a few. The soaring inflation and...
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon
Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
How NFTs Are Evolving In The World Of Crypto With Bitcoin And Other Platforms
With Bitcoin’s main NFT marketplace recently surpassing its’ first anniversary, Gamma has now launched a domain marketplace of web3 decentralised identities. The Bitcoin blockchain is reaching new levels and making the world of NFTs much more exciting. It demonstrates the vast development of NFTs and cryptocurrencies but also...
5 Long-Term Profitable Memes to Invest in – Tora Inu, Doge, Shiba, Tama and Floki
The meme coin concept has undergone many upgrades since its inception. What once was a sarcastic take on the crypto community is now leading the market with unparalleled community support. Meme coins are not just speculative investments anymore. They serve a variety of utilities across different sectors, from facilitating real-world...
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
Are we looking at the next Apecoin or Dogecoin with the Rocketize Token?
The cryptocurrency market grew and thrived last year, with several subsets exceeding initial forecasts. Anyone has the potential to become a billionaire by investing in cryptocurrency. Everybody can attest to the growing number and increasing value of cryptocurrency options. It appears that there is no limit to one’s financial success in the digital sector. While it’s up to you how much money you put into cryptocurrencies, you should do so wisely.
Litecoin rally is already over and that’s why investing in presales is the best bear market strategy
Litecoin has rallied 30% in the last two weeks and sells for $66.04 at the time of writing. The oversold asset could be heading to a market bottom, according to Litecoin momentum indicators. Having been disappointed by high-cap cryptocurrencies yet again, investors are on the hunt for promising presales to weather the crypto winter.
The Hideaways (HDWY) Looking Ways to Serve Better Than Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC)
The Hideaways (HDWY) price rises tonight at midnight and investors are flocking to the presale to take advantage of what is shaping up to be the best investment of the decade! Elsewhere, Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) are still due for declines before the year ends despite positive developments on their respective platforms.
Price Forecasts for P2E Tokens say that Calvaria is a better investment for 2023 compared to AXS and GALA
The crypto market is always a difficult one to gauge, but sometimes price forecasts can offer a good look into the future of a project, even if the price target may be missed somewhat. Additionally, one way of discovering lucrative investments is by looking at the niche it operates in.
Be Early and Invest in Oryen ICO – Buyers up +100% and see similarities to Tamadoge and early SHIB
Despite the current market instability, Oryen is setting a new standard for passive income in DeFi as one of the most promising projects. The entire market has begun to take notice of Oryen. Oryen owners are reaping the benefits, with a 100% return on their initial investment already. ORY’s price...
18 Months Ago eToro Added Dogecoin Due to Client Demand: Potential eToro Listings in 2023
EToro is one of the world’s most credible crypto exchanges. The pioneering social trading and investment platform is known for its limited collection of cryptocurrencies. Few assets make it through eToro’s stringent vetting process, which has an intolerance for substandard and scam projects. As a result, the eToro listing is considered a badge of honor in the crypto market.
Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion Tesla Shares Since Twitter Takeover – Will He Offload His Crypto Holdings?
Elon Musk – the world’s richest person with a net worth of over $200 billion – sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares after previously announcing he was already done doing so. It can be recalled that in August 9, Musk used Twitter – which he...
Bitcoin Crashes Below $20,000 Amid FTX Contagion Fears
The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 mark in the past few hours. The crash occurred around 12:00 pm EST amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna/ Celsius disaster. Bitcoin investors seemingly responded with a risk-sell-off. According to...
Binance To Buy FTX, CZ Wins Exchange War?
The crypto exchange wars were short-lived; Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao emerged victorious after a couple of days of uncertainty, carnage, and unexpected announcements. Via his Twitter account, CZ announced that it entered a deal to acquire its competitor FTX. As mentioned, the two platforms engaged...
Burned LUNC Crosses 26 Billion, But Is This Enough?
The LUNA Classic (LUNC) community has now been burning the cryptocurrency for a couple of months now following the collapse of the Terra network. It has been on a reasonable momentum since then with the likes of Binance joining in on the action. So far, there have been more than 26 billion tokens burned, but the question still remains if this is significant to the overall supply of the digital asset.
