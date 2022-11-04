ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX-Binance Drama: FTT Loses $2.5 Billion In Market Value – Going For Nil?

The FTX-Binance drama unfolds and deals a heavy blow on Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto, the FTT. FTT, the token created to act as native cryptocurrency of crypto exchange FTX, suffered a massive blow after news broke that Binance is buying the company. In just a span of 24 hours, the...
5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More

The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
Turkey Traded Dogecoin More Than Combined Volume Of BTC And ETH

Is Doge so stealthy? The global economy is still struggling to come out of the stiff shackles posed by many reasons in recent times, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the slowdown in China, and the aftermath problems of the COVID pandemic, to name a few. The soaring inflation and...
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon

Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
How NFTs Are Evolving In The World Of Crypto With Bitcoin And Other Platforms

With Bitcoin’s main NFT marketplace recently surpassing its’ first anniversary, Gamma has now launched a domain marketplace of web3 decentralised identities. The Bitcoin blockchain is reaching new levels and making the world of NFTs much more exciting. It demonstrates the vast development of NFTs and cryptocurrencies but also...
5 Long-Term Profitable Memes to Invest in – Tora Inu, Doge, Shiba, Tama and Floki

The meme coin concept has undergone many upgrades since its inception. What once was a sarcastic take on the crypto community is now leading the market with unparalleled community support. Meme coins are not just speculative investments anymore. They serve a variety of utilities across different sectors, from facilitating real-world...
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market

Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
Are we looking at the next Apecoin or Dogecoin with the Rocketize Token?

The cryptocurrency market grew and thrived last year, with several subsets exceeding initial forecasts. Anyone has the potential to become a billionaire by investing in cryptocurrency. Everybody can attest to the growing number and increasing value of cryptocurrency options. It appears that there is no limit to one’s financial success in the digital sector. While it’s up to you how much money you put into cryptocurrencies, you should do so wisely.
The Hideaways (HDWY) Looking Ways to Serve Better Than Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC)

The Hideaways (HDWY) price rises tonight at midnight and investors are flocking to the presale to take advantage of what is shaping up to be the best investment of the decade! Elsewhere, Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) are still due for declines before the year ends despite positive developments on their respective platforms.
18 Months Ago eToro Added Dogecoin Due to Client Demand: Potential eToro Listings in 2023

EToro is one of the world’s most credible crypto exchanges. The pioneering social trading and investment platform is known for its limited collection of cryptocurrencies. Few assets make it through eToro’s stringent vetting process, which has an intolerance for substandard and scam projects. As a result, the eToro listing is considered a badge of honor in the crypto market.
Bitcoin Crashes Below $20,000 Amid FTX Contagion Fears

The price of Bitcoin has once again fallen below the crucial $20,000 mark in the past few hours. The crash occurred around 12:00 pm EST amid concerns about whether the crypto market is in danger of another Terra Luna/ Celsius disaster. Bitcoin investors seemingly responded with a risk-sell-off. According to...
Binance To Buy FTX, CZ Wins Exchange War?

The crypto exchange wars were short-lived; Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao emerged victorious after a couple of days of uncertainty, carnage, and unexpected announcements. Via his Twitter account, CZ announced that it entered a deal to acquire its competitor FTX. As mentioned, the two platforms engaged...
Burned LUNC Crosses 26 Billion, But Is This Enough?

The LUNA Classic (LUNC) community has now been burning the cryptocurrency for a couple of months now following the collapse of the Terra network. It has been on a reasonable momentum since then with the likes of Binance joining in on the action. So far, there have been more than 26 billion tokens burned, but the question still remains if this is significant to the overall supply of the digital asset.

