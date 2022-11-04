Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The American imperative to vote
America has no King. Former Attorney General John Ashcroft would add “except Jesus.” His exception should not offend. Most who believe in Jesus agree with Ashcroft. For everyone else the set of “all Kings of America” is empty, which also works as a starting premise. America’s...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Some folks, you just can't reach
“Some men, you just can’t reach.” — Cool Hand Luke. We are just a few days away from what I think will be a red wave midterm election. Polling across the board shows Republicans doing what they should be doing in most places and surprisingly over-performing in others. New York and Oregon, both deep-blue states, could see their first Republican governors in decades. Although the U.S. House has been long expected to pass to Republican control, the margin of seats may be far bigger than expected. I would not be at all surprised if the Republicans also regain control of the Senate, with room to spare.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Elections and valor
As we approach the midterm elections and Veterans Day, it’s worth pondering the connection between these two events. My 1973 high school class was the last group subject to induction into the military to fight in Vietnam, but no one was conscripted into service that year or thereafter. By the time my number was called the war was ending, and America’s military has operated on a volunteer basis to this day.
Election Day is tomorrow: Here’s how things could shake out
Tomorrow is (finally) Election Day, and Republicans have all the momentum. The party appears to be on the cusp of flipping both chambers of Congress to GOP control, as well as winning a handful of governorships in battleground states. But just how substantial will the Republican Party’s victory be?
Idaho State Journal
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons
Across America, faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their worship services this weekend. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion; others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and their nation. “God has no...
Idaho State Journal
Election Weekend Worship
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons. U.S. faith leaders have squeezed in some final messages about the midterm elections during their weekend worship services. Some passionately took stands on divisive issues such as immigration and abortion. Others pleaded for an easing of the political polarization fracturing their communities and nation. Among those voicing such sentiments is David Wolpe, a rabbi with a politically diverse congregation in Los Angeles. Wolpe says there's not just one side that God favors; he'd like people in his congregation and beyond to perceive that no single political party holds all the right answers.
Idaho State Journal
AP News in Brief at 12:09 a.m. EDT
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake.
