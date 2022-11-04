“Some men, you just can’t reach.” — Cool Hand Luke. We are just a few days away from what I think will be a red wave midterm election. Polling across the board shows Republicans doing what they should be doing in most places and surprisingly over-performing in others. New York and Oregon, both deep-blue states, could see their first Republican governors in decades. Although the U.S. House has been long expected to pass to Republican control, the margin of seats may be far bigger than expected. I would not be at all surprised if the Republicans also regain control of the Senate, with room to spare.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO