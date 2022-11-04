Read full article on original website
Related
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Menopause can affect every workplace – here’s how to start supporting every worker experiencing it
Menopause is receiving a wave of increased attention about its relevance to businesses and economic prosperity more broadly. Many high-profile initiatives, including British TV presenter Davina McCall’s documentary, Sex, Mind and the Menopause, are working to increase people’s understanding of how symptoms can affect working lives. But whose menopausal workplace experiences are being taken into account to shape this understanding?
The silent epidemic of young people who go to bed - and never wake up: It's a little-known risk for those with epilepsy. So why are hundreds of lives being lost needlessly through lack of awareness?
Margaret and Kevin Corrigan were fast asleep when in the early hours of January 7, 2018, Kevin's mobile rang. It was a friend of their son, Shane, 23, who had been diagnosed with epilepsy three years before. 'She said Shane had had a seizure and was making a noise 'like a horse'.'
NHS to prescribe cognitive behavioural therapy apps to children with anxiety
Children as young as five who suffer from anxiety are to be prescribed cognitive behavioural therapy apps on the NHS via mobile phones, tablets and computers. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the health regulator, has conditionally recommended digital CBT for use in the health service to help children and young people with symptoms of mild to moderate anxiety.
Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined
When you imagine life for ordinary people in ancient Britain, you’d be forgiven for picturing quaint villages where everyone looked and spoke the same way. But a recent study could change the way historians think about early medieval communities. Most of what we know about English history after the...
In new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, Joseph Keon offers program he says can ward off dementia
The best studies show — the more healthful changes we adopt, the lower our risk of future dementia becomes. In his new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, investigative writer Joseph Keon offers research-based program he says can dramatically reduce the risk of the disease. Here are seven steps Koen...
Toxic workplaces can take a toll on your mental and physical health, Surgeon General says
BOSTON - Is your workplace toxic? If so, it may be harming your health. The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is warning Americans that working under stressful conditions can take a toll on their mental and physical health. Low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, and long commutes among other factors are...
Science Focus
Cost of living: Could cold homes make us ill?
With household bills rocketing and wages remaining stagnant, many of us are leaving our heating off in an effort to save money. But could this impact our health?. Pre-COVID, 50 million homes across the EU were not being properly heated. Now, with economies weakened by the pandemic and energy costs soaring, that number is thought to be much higher. In the UK alone, an estimated seven million households are spending more than 10 per cent of their income on fuel, putting them in ‘fuel poverty’. But what does turning down the dial mean for our health?
Five hours’ sleep is tipping point for poor health, study suggests
Adults over 50 who get less than five hours of sleep at night may have an increased risk of developing at least two chronic diseases, research suggests.Evidence from self-reported data indicates that compared to those who slept for up to seven hours a night, people who reported getting five hours or less shut eye were 30% more likely to be diagnosed with diseases – such as cancer, diabetes or heart disease – over the span of 25 years.Based on the findings, published in the journal Plos Medicine, the researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours...
BBC
University of Bath scientist wins funding for new Alzheimer's test
A neuroscientist has been given £92,747 to develop a test for Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the University of Bath. Dr George Stothart's technique, called Fastball EEG, involves measuring brain waves while flashing images on a computer screen for two minutes. When a person remembers an image they have...
The Guardian view on children’s mental health: pills and apps aren’t the solution
It is no surprise to learn that GPs in England are increasingly prescribing antidepressants to children, breaking National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) guidelines. The pressures on children’s mental health services mean that accessing specialist treatment on the NHS is harder than ever before. Similarly, a decision by Nice to recommend the use of cognitive behavioural therapy apps, as a treatment for young people, points to the lack of any other way to meet rising demand.
MedicalXpress
New framework for understanding older adults' loneliness
Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London have created an innovative framework, titled the Social Relationship Expectations (SRE) Framework, to explain the mechanisms behind loneliness in older adults and inform future research on interventions. The research, published in Perspectives on Psychological Science, identifies...
Groundbreaking Study Leads to Effective Treatment of Phobias and PTSD-Related Fears
From fear of heights and tight spaces, to flying, clowns, and beyond, a possible breakthrough has been reached in the treatment of so-called “irrational fears,” as well as those caused by other mental health components.
People living with dementia ‘sitting ducks for financial abuse’
People living with dementia are “sitting ducks for financial abuse” because of failures by the government, financial services and retailers, according to a report. The report, Retail Therapy by the International Longevity Centre and independent abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, highlights multiple examples of those living with dementia setting up subscriptions or direct debits after being subjected to repeated doorstep cold calls, scam letters and incessant phone calls in which they were asked to share personal financial information.
When does stress become burnout – and what can you do about it?
Feeling stressed is a normal part of life, and we all have days, weeks or even months when things are just more stressful. So, how can we tell when we’re moving beyond ‘normal’ stress and heading for burnout?. “Stress can manifest in many forms, but we have...
psychreg.org
Tips for Adult Children of Parents with Addiction
Substance use disorders (SUD) negatively impact the whole family. Vulnerable children who grow up in this environment are more likely to personally experience SUD and often have significant trauma they carry throughout their lives. While most opioid-related deaths occur in the 25–34 year age group, many adults 55 and over...
Comments / 0