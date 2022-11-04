Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
AltaPointe and Blue Bell team up to raise awareness during Vape Free Campaign
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Blue Bell Creameries and AltaPointe Health have joined forces in the fight against vaping by offering an opportunity to receive free ice cream as part of their 2022 Vape Free Campaign. AltaPointe wants parents to talk with their children about vaping and the dangers that it...
sylacauganews.com
The Hoppers returning to Sylacauga for Christmas concert at B.B. Comer High School
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Friday, Dec. 9, the Sylacauga Community Choir is joining forces with award-winning gospel group The Hoppers for a Christmas concert at the B.B. Comer High School auditorium. The unforgettable performance will begin at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The concert is free of admission and seating will...
Bham Now
Children’s of Alabama receives a $600K donation to start a new cleft therapy treatment
Children’s of Alabama just received a generous donation of $600K on behalf of The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation. The gift will help Children’s to offer specialized Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the Birmingham region. Keep reading to learn why Bill and Pam were motivated to donate and how it will improve Children’s of Alabama.
sylacauganews.com
Bah Humbug! Sylacauga Community Playhouse to present Christmas play the first weekend of December
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Community Playhouse (SCP) will present “The Little Town of Christmas” Dec. 2-4 at the Maxye Veazey Senior Center, part of the J. Craig Community Center. This Christmas-themed comedy play will consist of twelve yuletide sketches that will have audience members rolling with...
wvtm13.com
Coosa County election results: November 2022
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
wvtm13.com
Parents of Leah Tarvin who died after being hit at a Jacksonville State crosswalk speak out for the first time
They laughed through their tears as they spoke about their daughter. The more they spoke about Leah, the more Mark and Cindy Tarvin felt comforted. Days after they lost their 22-year-old daughter, Mark and Cindy called. “We haven’t talked to anyone yet," said Cindy. “But we want everyone to know...
WSFA
2022 Families of the Year: The Scott family
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bobby and Marilyn Scott have been married for 32 years and they have two adult children, Victoria and Valencia. Recently, they gained a son-in-law, Bernard, when Victoria got married over the summer. This family is the perfect example of the Family Guidance Center’s Families of the Year awards. They exhibit family teamwork, individual growth and family involvement.
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Recreation Master Plan survey results to be unveiled this Thursday night
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Thursday night, Nov. 10, the Recreation Master Plan survey results will be presented to the Sylacauga community in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The survey results meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend. The city of Sylacauga is...
Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service
By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
jsuchanticleer.com
JSU student Leah Tarvin dies at UAB Hospital Friday afternoon
JSU student and victim of Wednesday’s accident, Leah Tarvin, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Friday afternoon. Tarvin will be donating her organs so that others can live, according to a statement from Rick Karle at WVTM 13. UAB Hospital held an Honor Walk as Tarvin was taken...
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Man charged with killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church fights mental evaluation
A man facing a potential death penalty in the killing of three people who were shot at an Alabama church dinner in June is fighting a court-ordered mental evaluation requested by prosecutors. Robert Findlay Smith, 70, hasn’t told a court he plans to use a defense of insanity or mental...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Human remains found in Shelby County community
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found by locals Saturday morning. According to SCSO, family members and friends of a missing person searched a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community around 8:15 a.m. […]
‘Trapped inside herself’: Alabama 3rd grader battles rare neurological disorder
A pet hedgehog is waiting at the end of the road for 8-year-old Pippa Daspit.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
Bham Now
10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year
Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023
GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
