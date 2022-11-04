ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Springs, TX

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Lubbock’s First Multi-Bay Indoor Golf Facility Sets Opening Date

Back in June, I told you about a new golf place coming you can play all year round. Y'all have been patiently waiting and it is now time to check them out. The new indoor golf facility called Texas Wedge will change how Lubbock golfs. No matter the temperature, rain or wind outside, Texas Wedge will have climate-controlled golf.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289

Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1

Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity. Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped […]
KLBK Sunday Night Weather Update: November 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds remain. Low of 41°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. High of 69°. Winds E 12-18 MPH. We will keep high clouds around the region tonight,...
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022

It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
