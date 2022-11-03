Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buzzfeednews.com
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'
An individual has been identified and interviewed in connection with a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, according to law enforcement sources, and the FBI in Newark tweeted on Friday that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community."
America has an antisemitism problem and victims cannot be left to fight it alone, rabbi says
The United States seems awash in antisemitism, and it isn't just the usual suspects like the White supremacists and the avowed hatemongers. Now it's spouting forth from its superstar musicians and athletes, as well as its politicians, and it appears to be trickling down.
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to synagogues in New Jersey amid growing antisemitism in US
The FBI released a news alert about the threat on Thursday afternoon and said it was under investigation.
Jewish centers in L.A. remain on alert after individual identified in threats to New Jersey synagogues
Synagogues and Jewish centers in Los Angeles remain on alert after a series of antisemitic incidents.
MSNBC
Trump's antisemitism has nothing to do with people being Jewish. That doesn't make it less dangerous.
It’s been quite a news cycle for headline-inducing antisemitic macro-aggressions. The fallout from Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and his claims Adidas would not take action even if he “said antisemitic s---” (wrong, as we found out Tuesday) continues apace. A white supremacist group in Los Angeles unfurled a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 and performed Nazi salutes for motorists. Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer and current adviser to Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, referred to Democrat Josh Shapiro as “at best a secular Jew.” A white nationalist raged about urinating on the Talmud, and on and on it went.
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7. Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
Trump on Sunday wrote that US Jews "have to get their act together" on matters relating to Israel. Jewish organizations and key figures such as the ADL and AJC blasted Trump's remarks that same day. "Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews," the AJC...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
AOL Corp
Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough
Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Peruvian Indigenous group releases 248 tourists held hostage, including 10 Americans
A hostage situation appears to be over after a group of 248 tourists were held hostage in Peru, and are now being released. Among those being held hostage were children and 10 Americans, the U.S. Department of State confirmed to ABC News. Officials had cautioned that circumstances on the ground are fluid.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Trump ally Tom Barrack found not guilty on foreign lobbying charges
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and his one-time inaugural committee chairman, was found not guilty on Friday of illegal foreign lobbying charges, a defeat for federal prosecutors in Brooklyn who accused the billionaire businessman of improperly acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes testifies in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Stewart Rhodes, leader of the militia group known as the Oath Keepers, took the witness stand Friday to testify in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial of himself and four other militia members. Responding to questions from his defense attorney, Rhodes cast the Oath Keepers as a civic service organization...
Florida Mayor Slams 'Daily' Antisemitic Attacks, Promises 'Zero Tolerance'
Gabriel Groisman called on the Jewish community on Sunday to respond with "strength" to rising antisemitism.
Antisemitic threats spotlight America’s issue with hate
NEW YORK — When the FBI alerted New Jersey synagogues to a "broad threat" against their houses of worship, Jewish community centers and synagogues across the country heeded the warning. On the other side of the nation, Los Angeles areas worked with law enforcement to send extra patrols to...
The Jewish Press
Bedouin Criminals Declare War on Tik Tok against Israeli Crime Lord
Senior Bedouin criminals warned the heads of Jewish crime families in Israel and their soldiers not to help or cooperate with the head of the crime family from Rehovot, Amos Lavi, News12 reported Monday morning. The warning, posted on Tik Tok, follows the murder of Jewish criminal Benny Shlomo and...
Comments / 0