ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Veterans Day Ceremonies in Hampton Roads | 2022

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciKke_0iyuurFy00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a way to honor our nation’s military this Veterans Day, there is no shortage of celebrations in the Hampton Roads region.

Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11 this year.

10 On Your Side has compiled this list of local events open to the public. If you are aware of any not listed below, please email us the details here.

USS Arlington, Marine Corps, Coast Guard units to take part in NYC Veterans Day events

VIRGINIA

Chesapeake

The Mayor’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs will honor the brave men and women of our nation’s armed forces.
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: The Ceremony will be held at Chesapeake City Hall, 306 Cedar Road.

Norfolk

City of Norfolk annual Veterans Day Ceremony
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
Where: MacArthur Visitors Center. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the memorial rotunda.
Details: Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will provide remarks. Featured speaker is Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach gearing up for Tidewater Veterans Day Parade

Virginia Beach

Tidewater Veterans Day Parade & Ceremony
When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
Where: 16th & Atlantic Avenue to 19th Street. A formal ceremony will be held at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center.
Details: The Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations (HRCVO) is hosting the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade in Virginia Beach on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route will start from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Atlantic Avenue and proceed up 17th Street, right turn onto Mediterranean Avenue, then a left turn onto 19th Street up to at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial (across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center).

Williamsburg

Veterans Day Flag-Setting Ceremony
When: Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
Where: Cedar Grove Cemetery, 809 S Henry Street.
Details: The City of Williamsburg invites the public to help place flags of veterans graves ahead of Veterans Day. Anyone interested in joining should meet Caretaker Bill Brown at the flagpole. Flags will be provided.

Colonial Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg is offering free admission during Veterans Day weekend , Friday, Nov. 11 – Sunday, Nov. 13, for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard, veterans, retirees and direct dependents. Free “Honoring Service to America” single-day passes are available at all onsite ticket locations with proper ID.

Colonial Williamsburg is hosting a series of special events honoring veterans, on Friday, Nov. 11:

  • 60-minute Veterans Day Proclamation Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Palace Green.
  • Cost of War at 1:30 p.m . in the Hennage Auditorium located inside the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Join Colonel George Washington as he discusses the physical and mental toll that the Seven Years’ War took on individuals on all sides of the conflict.
  • Military March Honoring America’s Veterans at 3:30 p.m. featuring the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, Military Programs staff and members of Williamsburg community veterans’ groups. The march will begin at Capitol Circle and conclude at Market Square with a military muster and salute to the citizen soldier ceremony behind the Courthouse.
  • End of Day Salute at 4:40 p.m . performed by a lone bagpiper from the roof deck of the Governor’s Palace.
  • 18th-Century Field Music with the Fifes & Drums at 4:40 p.m. featuring a demonstration of the music and drill of various military ceremonies from an 18th-century soldier’s working day in Market Square North behind the Courthouse.
  • In Defense of our Liberty evening program offered at 7 p.m. at the Magazine, in which participants learn about life as a Continental Army recruit. Separate tickets at an additional cost are required. Attendees must be at least 9 years old to participate.

NORTH CAROLINA

Elizabeth City Veterans Day Program

When: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 from 12-1 p.m.
Where: Veterans Park, 222 N. Water Street in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Details: Elizabeth City is partnering with Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), Elizabeth City Parks & Recreation , College of The Albemarle (COA) and Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) to present a Veterans Day Commemoration. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held at Museum of the Albemarle, 501 S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, N.C.

Southern Shores Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022
Where: Southern Shores Town Hall Flagpole Pavilion, located at 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores. This year’s ceremony speaker is Tom Copeman, VADM, USN (ret).

Manteo Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022
Where: Dare County Veterans Memorial, located at 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Downtown Manteo.

Nags Head Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022
Where: Nags Head Town Hall, located at 5401 S. Croatan Highway in Nags Head.

Kill Devil Hills Veterans Day Ceremony

When: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Where: Veterans Memorial, located on Veterans Drive in Kill Devil Hills.

Hatteras Island: Cape Hatteras Secondary School Veterans Celebration

When : 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Where: Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS), located at 48576 N.C. Highway 12 in Buxton. Details: The event will begin in the CHSS cafeteria, where veterans will be served breakfast and have the opportunity to visit with one another. At 10 a.m. the veterans will be honored by students, faculty, the CHSS band, a guest speaker and members of the community. The names of recently deceased local veterans will be read, and the CHSS graduates that are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces will be recognized.

Dare County Veterans Day Celebration

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12 p.m.
Where: The Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo
Details: The event will include a program and visual presentation highlighting local servicemen and servicewomen. Entertainment will be provided by The Riff Tides.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Help place flags for veterans in Williamsburg

Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather Morning Update | Nov. 9, 2022. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler has the latest weather forecast for the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

J.P. Paige projected to represent Ward 4 in Norfolk City Council race

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Voters in Norfolk headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose representatives for City Council, School Board, and Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District. The race for the House of Representatives in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District is contested this election. Republican candidate Terry Namkung is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Bobby Scott.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News

Police: Suspect robs tobacco store in Newport News. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the Newport News mayor race

Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Phillip Jones speaks after declaring victory in the …. Jones spoke to WAVY's Brett Hall after declaring victory Tuesday night. Read more: https://bit.ly/3fPQbWp. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. WAVY News 10. Bobby...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone in Gates County can now stop scratching their palms after a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Gatesville. The historic Powerball drawing on Monday produced 10 big wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize. A lucky ticket sold in California...
GATES COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Black Diamond Weekend: Black business conference takes over downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black entrepreneurs will takeover Downtown Norfolk for Black Diamond Weekend, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12. The three-day businesses conference offers 50 different sessions. The sessions are split into different tracks, including Women Who Lead, Black Forbes List, Commerce Street, Impactology and The Art of Possible.
NORFOLK, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

49K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy