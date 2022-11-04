Stray of the Day: Meet Ajax

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Ajax, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, cream-colored cat. He was found on the 2300 block of South Cedar Street.

He’s a very chatty and friendly guy, and he’s looking for a forever home. Ajax is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

