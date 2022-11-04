Stray of the Day: Meet Ajax
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!
This is Ajax, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, cream-colored cat. He was found on the 2300 block of South Cedar Street.
He’s a very chatty and friendly guy, and he’s looking for a forever home. Ajax is available for adoption now.
If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0