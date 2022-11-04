Read full article on original website
U.S. inflation will moderate next year, but a recession is ‘inevitable,’ says Man Group hedge fund CEO
Man Group CEO Luke Ellis sees a very narrow runway for a soft economic landing. The good news is that the Federal Reserve’s campaign to cool off inflation by hiking interest rates will succeed—but it will come at the cost of higher unemployment and an almost certain recession.
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Washington Examiner
Fed conducts another monstrous rate hike amid growing recession fears
The Federal Reserve conducted a massive interest rate hike in its effort to curb inflation, the latest and most dramatic measure of a campaign that has raised the risk of recession. Following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in Washington, the central bank announced that it would...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
The Coming 2023 Recession
Famous economist Nouriel Roubini recently said the upcoming drop in the economy would be worse than in the inflation-plagued 1970s. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who runs America’s second-largest company, said it was time to “batten down the hatches.” If a new recession has not started in the United States, it soon will.
House prices could drop by as much as 30 PER CENT in the next year, mortgage lender warns
House prices could fall by almost a third in the worst-case scenario, a mortgage lender has warned. It comes as homeowners were today hit with the largest increase in interest rates in more than 30 years, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to mortgage payments. Yesterday Chris Rhodes, chief finance officer...
CNBC
'The old UK growth model is dead': What a long-term weak pound means for Britain
The recent highs and lows have all played out within a range that sterling has not traded at against the greenback since 1984. In mid-2007, at the precipice of the financial crisis, it was possible to get two dollars for a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5; and at the start of 2022, $1.3.
Janet Yellen says the US can still avoid a recession — but the Fed's next move is about to make one more likely
Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen told CNN she doesn't think a recession will happen in the near-term. But the Fed is expected to hike interest rates again this week, which could trigger a downturn. The central bank is moving at a historically fast pace, and lawmakers worry the Fed is acting...
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
UK faces 50 billion pound fiscal hole, government sources say
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will seek to fill a 50 billion pound ($57 billion) hole in the country's public finances with around 30 billion pounds of spending cuts and 20 billion in tax rises, two government sources said on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
Jeremy Hunt set to outline 60 billion pound in tax rises and spending cuts -The Guardian
(Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will set out tax rises and spending cuts totalling 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) in his autumn statement under current plans, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts, The Guardian reported on Sunday. Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper...
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
Bank of England confirms biggest interest rate hike since 1980s
Mortgages could spike again as Bank of England set to hike rates. The Bank of England has hiked the interest rate by the largest amount in 33 years as it tries to get a grip on soaring inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the base rate by 0.75 percentage...
CNBC
Australia central bank cuts growth outlook, rates need to rise to cool red-hot inflation
Australia's central bank on Friday downgraded the outlook for economic growth, warning that more rate hikes will be necessary to bring down sky-high inflation even as it strives to avoid an outright recession. In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its forecasts for...
104.1 WIKY
Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10%
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
invezz.com
Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse
Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, is now over. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter,...
104.1 WIKY
Hungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden -finance ministry
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will have five years instead of the current eight days to reimburse the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) in case the bank posts a loss on its operations, according to a bill published by the Ministry of Finance late on Friday. Hungary’s budget...
