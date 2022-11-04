ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Music of the Masters’ event to raise funds for Aber Suzuki Center

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
Enjoy a night of music and refreshments while raising money for youth music education at “Music of the Masters 2022: I Could Have Danced All Night.”

A fundraiser for the Aber Suzuki Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the event will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Noel Fine Arts Center. A cocktail reception, with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, begins at 6 p.m. in the center’s courtyard. Performances by students and faculty of the Aber Suzuki Center and students from the Department of Theatre and Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Michelsen Hall. A dessert reception follows at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the full event are $65 or $30 for the concert and dessert only. All profits benefit the American Suzuki Foundation’s need-based scholarships. Tickets are available at www.americansuzukifoundation.org/.

Founded in 1967, the Aber Suzuki Center at UW-Stevens Point is the only Suzuki program in the state. It offers classes in Suzuki early childhood education, violin, viola, cello, bass, voice, piano, guitar, flute, harp, chamber music, music theory and orchestra.

The American Suzuki Foundation has funded $500,000 in support of Suzuki education since 1974.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

