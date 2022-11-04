ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Salon

Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ

After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
Business Insider

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
TheDailyBeast

Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole

For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
