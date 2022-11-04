Read full article on original website
Trump indictment odds skyrocket after bombshell Mar-a-Lago report, legal experts say
A bevy of legal experts, reacting to new explosive reporting about the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation, is convinced there is now enough evidence to charge former President Donald Trump with crimes. Fresh details about the politically charged Justice Department inquiry, reported by the Washington Post and others on Wednesday, revealed a...
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
Now Trump is openly challenging the feds to indict him: Just say yes, DOJ
After watching Donald Trump's two back-to-back rallies this weekend, one in Nevada and another in Arizona, it's hard to escape the idea that he must want to be prosecuted. It's unimaginable that anyone who is under investigation by the FBI would say the things he said if he didn't. Of course, most observers will simply say that it's the usual Trump hyperbole, meant to convince his followers of his innocence — but he's in the maw of the criminal justice system now, and it doesn't work that way. Trump's running commentary must have the leadership of the Department of Justice asking themselves if there will be still be such a thing as the rule of law if he gets away with it.
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent
A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
"Wouldn't she be great?": Trump reportedly wants Jan. 6 "victim" Marjorie Taylor Greene for DOJ job
Former President Donald Trump has floated Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for a top administration post ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, according to Rolling Stone. "Wouldn't she be great?" one source recalled Trump saying while discussing Greene for a possible administration job. It's unclear whether the former...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
Why Trump Is Ramming Piles of Cash Through a Campaign Loophole
For all of his golden toilets, former President Donald Trump is notoriously stingy—with his personal funds as well as the hundreds of millions of dollars he’s extracted from his supporters over the years. And that’s all the more reason why government watchdogs are raising the alarm about a new campaign finance filing that shows, one month ahead of the midterm elections, an eye-popping $20 million political donation from Trump.The contribution—Trump’s largest ever by far—went from his Save America leadership PAC on Oct. 3 to a new Trump-aligned super PAC, called Make America Great Again Inc. That same day, an old...
Trump taunts one of the Republicans he endorsed for losing in Senate bid
‘Definitely not a Republican wave’: Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Donald Trump has taunted a defeated Republican candidate that he had endorsed for a US Senate seat. Conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc, a retired US Army General, was beaten by incumbent Maggie Hassan for New Hampshire’s Senate seat. Mr...
