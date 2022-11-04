ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commercial Observer

Child Care Company Take 15K SF at 2 Gold Street

An upscale child care company will open at the base of a huge luxury rental building in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. Mind Body Soul Children’s Society signed a 15-year lease for 14,837 square feet at 2 Gold Street in the Financial District, according to tenant brokers KSR.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 1366 East New York Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn

Construction is now underway at 1366 East New York Avenue, a 72-unit affordable housing project in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The project will debut as The Rise and is being developed in partnership by Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association, and the Brownsville Partnership. All apartments will be reserved for households...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development

On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors

The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
BRONX, NY
cititour.com

Isle of Us Marketplace and Café Arrives on Upper East Side

This fall, seasoned New York City restaurateur Lisle Richards debuts Isle of Us, a marketplace and café founded on the principles of health, conscious living, and sustainability on the Upper East Side. Isle of Us offers wholesome and nourishing made-to-order and prepared foods, along with a rotating selection of housemade pantry provisions, as well as home goods curated from brands with parallel values.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

99 Annual Wall Street Tree Lighting 2022

Taking place right in front of the New York Stock Exchange (Corner of Wall Street and Broad Street) On hand will be music performances and activities for the public as well as refreshments. We’ve been to this event a number of times in the past and there’ve been some wonderful...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cooperatornews.com

150 Units + Retail Space Proposed in Flatbush

Late last month, NYC development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. announced the acquisition of neighboring sites for development in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Acquired for $18 million, the lots are located at 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road and total 37,793 square feet combined. According to a press release from New Empire Corp, the existing structures at both 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road - comprised of small retail outlets - will be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use residential development.
BROOKLYN, NY
chainstoreage.com

Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn

Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Construction worker dies at Rabsky Group’s 625 Fulton

A 27-year old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell while installing a beam at a Rabsky Group development site in Downtown Brooklyn. Raul Tenelema Puli of Queens was installing an i-beam for a sidewalk shed in front of the site, 625 Fulton Street, when he and the beam fell about 20 feet to the ground, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings. Police arrived and found Puli unconscious.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes

I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
PLAINVIEW, NY
therealdeal.com

JCAL plans 195-unit affordable housing project in Mott Haven

A Bronx-based development firm has its sights on a self-storage building in Mott Haven for its next affordable housing project. Joshua Weissman’s JCAL Development is planning to build a 13-story, 218,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 261 Walton Avenue in the Bronx, according to building permits filed this week. The development would consist of 195 units, of which at least two-thirds would be affordable, and about 19,000 square feet of retail.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD’s Top New York-Area Official, On Affordable Housing

Alicka Ampry-Samuel didn’t intend to become the federal housing and development agency’s top official for the New York area. The former New York City Council member from the 41st District in Brooklyn had originally intended to help Sen. Chuck Schumer fill the regional administrator position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but her resume was too good to pass up. Now she’s in charge of the country’s largest stock of public housing and several tools that can subsidize the construction of new residential units at a time when the region suffers from an acute affordable housing crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY

