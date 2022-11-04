Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Related
Commercial Observer
Child Care Company Take 15K SF at 2 Gold Street
An upscale child care company will open at the base of a huge luxury rental building in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned. Mind Body Soul Children’s Society signed a 15-year lease for 14,837 square feet at 2 Gold Street in the Financial District, according to tenant brokers KSR.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1366 East New York Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1366 East New York Avenue, a 72-unit affordable housing project in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The project will debut as The Rise and is being developed in partnership by Xenolith Partners, the Women’s Prison Association, and the Brownsville Partnership. All apartments will be reserved for households...
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
therealdeal.com
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
multihousingnews.com
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
cititour.com
Isle of Us Marketplace and Café Arrives on Upper East Side
This fall, seasoned New York City restaurateur Lisle Richards debuts Isle of Us, a marketplace and café founded on the principles of health, conscious living, and sustainability on the Upper East Side. Isle of Us offers wholesome and nourishing made-to-order and prepared foods, along with a rotating selection of housemade pantry provisions, as well as home goods curated from brands with parallel values.
Diddy dives into NY cannabis market with acquisition deal worth up to $185M
Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas. Combs has made a major move into New York's cannabis market. The rapper and entrepreneur is looking to create the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the U.S. [ more › ]
newyorkled.com
99 Annual Wall Street Tree Lighting 2022
Taking place right in front of the New York Stock Exchange (Corner of Wall Street and Broad Street) On hand will be music performances and activities for the public as well as refreshments. We’ve been to this event a number of times in the past and there’ve been some wonderful...
cooperatornews.com
150 Units + Retail Space Proposed in Flatbush
Late last month, NYC development and construction management firm New Empire Corp. announced the acquisition of neighboring sites for development in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Acquired for $18 million, the lots are located at 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road and total 37,793 square feet combined. According to a press release from New Empire Corp, the existing structures at both 757-767 Flatbush Avenue and 21 Lenox Road - comprised of small retail outlets - will be demolished to make way for a new mixed-use residential development.
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
therealdeal.com
Construction worker dies at Rabsky Group’s 625 Fulton
A 27-year old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell while installing a beam at a Rabsky Group development site in Downtown Brooklyn. Raul Tenelema Puli of Queens was installing an i-beam for a sidewalk shed in front of the site, 625 Fulton Street, when he and the beam fell about 20 feet to the ground, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings. Police arrived and found Puli unconscious.
Lekka Burger Just Opened a Second New York Location
The new spot is located at Urbanspace in Midtown East. East Coast-based and female-owned vegan burger joint Lekka Burger is expanding! Lekka Burger opened a second location in Manhattan earlier this week at the Urbanspace in the famed General Electric Building.
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
therealdeal.com
JCAL plans 195-unit affordable housing project in Mott Haven
A Bronx-based development firm has its sights on a self-storage building in Mott Haven for its next affordable housing project. Joshua Weissman’s JCAL Development is planning to build a 13-story, 218,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 261 Walton Avenue in the Bronx, according to building permits filed this week. The development would consist of 195 units, of which at least two-thirds would be affordable, and about 19,000 square feet of retail.
Commercial Observer
Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD’s Top New York-Area Official, On Affordable Housing
Alicka Ampry-Samuel didn’t intend to become the federal housing and development agency’s top official for the New York area. The former New York City Council member from the 41st District in Brooklyn had originally intended to help Sen. Chuck Schumer fill the regional administrator position at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but her resume was too good to pass up. Now she’s in charge of the country’s largest stock of public housing and several tools that can subsidize the construction of new residential units at a time when the region suffers from an acute affordable housing crisis.
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
Comments / 0